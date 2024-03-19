Twitter
Meet actress, former Miss India, who worked with Salman Khan in superhit film, then quit acting due to...

Sahila Chadha hails from a renowned film family background as she is the daughter of a film producer.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 01:26 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sahila Chadha (YouTube screenshot)
Now and then, we hear stories of success that inspire us and keep us motivated. And this is why we always love talking about the happiest moments of our lives. In the entertainment industry, every aspiring actor entering Bollywood dreams of becoming the most loved actors.

Today, we'll share the story of an actress who was once a prominent figure in the industry but has now been forgotten. You might recognise her character than her name as she appeared in the blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun' alongside Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Yes! She is Bollywood actress Sahila Chadha.

According to media reports, Sahila Chadha hails from a renowned film family background as she is the daughter of a film producer.

Sahila held the title of Miss India and won 25 beauty pageants. However, despite her industry background, she couldn't attain significant recognition in Bollywood. One of the memorable characters that Sahila Chadha portrayed is Rita in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun and shared screen space with several superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt. However, her roles in most films were often limited to just a few minutes of screen time.

After she failed to establish herself in the film industry, Sahila Chadha became disillusioned and decided to distance herself from the limelight. For the past 27 years, she has been living a low-key life away from the industry's glare. Sahila is married to actor Nimai Bali, and together they have a daughter.

