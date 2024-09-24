Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

This actress made her debut with Salman Khan, and she was expected to be the next big star in Bollywood. Sadly, she got trolled for romancing the superstar who's 37 years older than her.

We have often heard when an actress has romanced his co-star who is double her age. Today, we will discuss an actress who made her debut with Salman Khan. This girl is the daughter of a veteran Indian actor and director. She made her dream debut with Bollywood's hit machine, superstar Salman Khan.

Before the release of her debut film, it was expected that this leading lady would be the next big thing in Bollywood. Sadly, her debut film with Salman, the sequel of the blockbuster franchise, failed to recreate the magic of the prequels, and she was heavily trolled for romancing Salman, who was 37 years older than her.

The actress who got trolled for her debut was...

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Majrekar, made her debut with Dabangg 3 (2019). Prabhu Deva-directed was released with much anticipation, but the movie underperformed at the box office. Saiee Manjrekar's performance also met with mixed reception. While many appreciate the innocence of Saiee, many others slam the romance of Saiee and Salman. The 37-years age-gap between them became the talking point, and Saiee was also trolled for it.

Saiee Manjrekar on being trolled for romancing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Saiee shared that after six months of the film’s release, she remained inactive on social media, and that helped her to stay detached from the controversy. “I was oblivious to that discussion because that was the time I had just started, and I had no management, no PR, so I was unaware of all this. I was just happy to see myself on the big screen,” she said. It wasn’t until she became more active on Instagram six months later that she became aware of the conversation. But by then, it didn’t have much of an effect. “Since it was something that occurred six months ago, it didn’t affect me as much as it could have. I was in a different stage of my life and career at that point." On the work front, Saiee was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.

