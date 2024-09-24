Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

Meet woman with Rs 90200 crore net worth, says she doesn't like being a billionaire, has this Bill Gates' connection...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

This actress made her debut with Salman Khan, and she was expected to be the next big star in Bollywood. Sadly, she got trolled for romancing the superstar who's 37 years older than her.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...
The actress made her debut romancing 37 years older superstar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    We have often heard when an actress has romanced his co-star who is double her age. Today, we will discuss an actress who made her debut with Salman Khan. This girl is the daughter of a veteran Indian actor and director. She made her dream debut with Bollywood's hit machine, superstar Salman Khan. 

    Before the release of her debut film, it was expected that this leading lady would be the next big thing in Bollywood. Sadly, her debut film with Salman, the sequel of the blockbuster franchise, failed to recreate the magic of the prequels, and she was heavily trolled for romancing Salman, who was 37 years older than her. 

    The actress who got trolled for her debut was...

    Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Majrekar, made her debut with Dabangg 3 (2019). Prabhu Deva-directed was released with much anticipation, but the movie underperformed at the box office. Saiee Manjrekar's performance also met with mixed reception. While many appreciate the innocence of Saiee, many others slam the romance of Saiee and Salman. The 37-years age-gap between them became the talking point, and Saiee was also trolled for it. 

    Saiee Manjrekar on being trolled for romancing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

    In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Saiee shared that after six months of the film’s release, she remained inactive on social media, and that helped her to stay detached from the controversy. “I was oblivious to that discussion because that was the time I had just started, and I had no management, no PR, so I was unaware of all this. I was just happy to see myself on the big screen,” she said. It wasn’t until she became more active on Instagram six months later that she became aware of the conversation. But by then, it didn’t have much of an effect. “Since it was something that occurred six months ago, it didn’t affect me as much as it could have. I was in a different stage of my life and career at that point." On the work front, Saiee was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. 

    Read: Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

    Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

    Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

    Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

    Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

    Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

    5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

    5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

    Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

    Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

    10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

    From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

    From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

    In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

    In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

    Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

    Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement