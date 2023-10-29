Meet actress who is married to star India cricketer, worked with Akshay, Govinda, quit Bollywood forever due to...

When Farheen stepped into Bollywood, she was compared to superstar Madhuri Dixit, because of her strong resemblance to the ‘Beta’ star.

There are many Bollywood superstars who started their career in the 90s and are still ruling the roost. But, there are many actors who made their Bollywood debut in 90s but left film industry suddenly at the peak of their career. Among these stars was Akshay Kumar's film 'Sainik' actress Farheen Prabhakar, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Jaan Tere Naam', which released in 1992.

When Farheen stepped into Bollywood, she was compared to superstar Madhuri Dixit, because of her strong resemblance to the ‘Beta’ star. Farheen became a popular name after the release of 'Jaan Tere Naam' in 1992. Media used to call her ‘Madhuri Dixit No.2’.

Farheen was a popular name in the 90s but she decided to quit acting at the peak of her career and decided to get married. Farheen fell in love with cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and quit acting forever after getting married to the star Indian cricketer. Since Farheen grew up in a broken family she wanted to make her marriage successful and it seems that this was the main reason why she gave up acting and decided to concentrate completely on her family.

According to a report published in News18, Farheen had once revealed the reason behind her decision to marry Manoj Prabhakar. Farheen reportedly said in the interview that when she had decided at a young age that she will marry a Hindu because she had no faith in Muslim men. Farheen said this because her father had married thrice. Farheen is now 50-year-old and is living a happy life away from Bollywood with Manoj Prabhakar who has become businessman after retiring from crickert.