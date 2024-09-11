Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Twitter
Bollywood

Eva Grover gave birth to a daughter just after 2 years of their troubled marriage, but that too did not improve their relationship and finally, after 5 years of toleration, she decided to separate from her husband.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

TRENDING NOW

Eva Grover is a well-known name in TV and has gained a lot of popularity by playing the role of a vamp in many serials including 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', and 'Tashan-e-Ishq'. These days the actress is in the news due to her recent interview. Recently, she was seen in the Coffee Unfiltered podcast during which, Eva Grover made fans aware of her personal life. She also talked about her painful marriage with Aamir Khan's stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan.

Eva Grover spoke openly about her personal life for the first time. During the podcast, the actress said that she had eloped and married Aamir Khan's stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan. Her mother did not want her to get married, but she took a hasty decision and eloped and got married.

The 'Tashan-e-Ishq' fame actress met Hyder Ali Khan for only 18 days, after which she decided to go against her mother's wishes and got married. After eloping and getting married, at the very beginning of her new life, she realized that she had made a wrong decision in haste.

On the fourth day of tying the knot, they started regretting their decision, but Eva tried every possible way to save her marriage. The actress says in her interview that she decided to become a mother so that her relationship with Hyder Ali Khan could be better.

Eva Grover gave birth to a daughter just after 2 years of their troubled marriage, but that too did not improve their relationship and finally, after 5 years of toleration, she decided to separate from her husband.

At the time of the divorce, the actress's daughter was only 3 years old and she struggled a lot to get her custody but she lost. Her daughter's custody was given to her father Haider and for 10 years she longed to see her daughter's face.

According to Eva Grover, when she tried to meet her daughter, she turned her face away and refused to come with her. Eva's daughter lived with her father Hyder Ali Khan's sister. According to the actress, when she was going through the most difficult phase of her life, Salman Khan helped her a lot.

Salman Khan had also offered the actress to come to 'Bigg Boss' and assured her that he would try his best to ensure that Eva could stay in the house for a longer period. However, despite all this, she turned down the offer.

Eva played a supporting role in Salman Khan's film 'Ready'. She was seen in the role of Asin's aunt. Salman also offered her help in getting work in films, but in those days Eva was so troubled in her personal life that she could not focus on her career.

Eva Grover has kept a low profile in films and has not been active on the television front too, as she last starred in the serial 'Tashan-e-Ishq', which ran from 2015-2016.

