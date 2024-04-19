Meet actress who worked with Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, married man with Rs 10000 crore net worth, her husband is..

It was on the set of ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’ that Bhushan Kumar, T-series head honcho, spotted Divya Kosla Kumar and fell in love with her at first sight.

If you were a teenager in the 90s you would recognise Divya Khosla Kumar from her music videos. She gained a good reputation among the audience through these videos and then ventured into acting and tried her luck in films are well. She made her acting debut in the year 2004 with the film ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’. She worked opposite Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bobby Deol in the film.

This film proved to be a disaster at the box office and hurt the career of the actress. While the film failed to perform at the box office, it did open new avenues for Divya Khosla Kumar's personal life. It was on the set of ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’ that Bhushan Kumar, T-series head honcho, spotted Divya and fell in love with her at first sight.

Both of them started talking to each other but because Divya's family was conservative, she tried to keep her distance from him. But, Bhushan Kumar was so in love that he invited Divya with her entire family to his sister's wedding.

It was here that Divya's parents accepted Bhushan Kumar and decided to get the duo married. Divya Khosla was 18 years old when she married Bhushan Kumar in 2005, at the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. They have a son born in October 2011.

Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the T-Series music label and film production company, has been married to Divya Khosla Kumar for the past 19 years.

Divya Khosla Kumar might not have been successful as an actress but she moved to direction and has, so far, directed two films in Bollywood - 'Yaariyan' (2014) and 'Sanam Re' (2016).

Divya Khosla Kumar returned to acting in 2017 with the short film, 'Bulbul'. In 2021, she appeared opposite John Abraham in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

She was last seen in 'Yaariyan 2' (2023) which was the remake of a Malayalam film titled 'Bangalore Days'.

As per reports, Divya Khosla Kumar's net worth is around $5 million which is around Rs 42 crore. On the Hurun India Rich List 2022, Bhushan Kumar and his family were ranked as the 175th richest Indian with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crores (around US$1.2 billion).

READ | This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..