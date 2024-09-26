Twitter
Meet actress who worked with SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, never became superstar, Dharmendra once asked her to..

Like every outsider in the industry, Divya Dutta's initial journey was full of difficulties. She had to struggle a lot to get her first break. There is a superstar in Bollywood who did not want to see Divya Dutta in films. He wanted the actress to return to her village.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

There are only a few actors in the film world who have the ability to give goosebumps to the audience and win their hearts courtesy of their brilliant acting. But, despite having exceptional talent, many of these actors still struggle to gain superstar status in the film industry. One of those actresses is Divya Dutta, who is considered one of the greatest actors in Bollywood but does not enjoy the stardom that should go hand-in-hand with her talent. 

Divya Dutta, who debuted in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film 'Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna', has played significant supporting roles in films for many years. Divya Dutta worked with Rani Mukerji in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara, Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Umrao Jaan, Akshay Kumar in Special 26, Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, among others. Although short, all of Divya Dutta's roles left a deep impression on the audience.

Like every outsider in the industry, Divya Dutta's initial journey was full of difficulties. She had to struggle a lot to get her first break. There is a superstar in Bollywood who did not want to see Divya Dutta in films. He wanted the actress to return to her village. 

This actor was none other than Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

Once, while presenting an award to Divya Dutta, Dharmendra revealed, "I want to say something. When Divya joined the film industry, I was not in favour of it. I didn't even encourage her for this. Today I am happy that Divya did not listen to me."

For the unversed, both the actors are from Sahnewal in Punjab and the Divya shared that her mother used to refer to Dharmendra as her brother.

According to various media reports, Divya Dutta had got engaged to Lt Commander Sandeep Shergill in May 2005. The two parted ways soon. Divya Dutta is still unmarried. In 2019, in an interview with The Times of India, Divya Dutta said that she does have men in her life and she goes on dates but has no plans to tie the knot.

