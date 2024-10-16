This actress landed on the sets of her debut film a day after appearing on her Class X exams. She was discovered by Yash Chopra and went on to give big blockbusters with superstars.

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra is known for giving several blockbusters that are still relevant among moviegoers. Apart from directing and producing films, the maverick film personality has even given a chance to new talents. Today we will discuss an actress who was discovered by Chopra, and she went on to become a popular star.

The actress launched by Yash Chopra was...

Poonam Dhillon, the actress was discovered by Yash Chopra and debuted in Amitabh Bachchan's Trishul. In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Poonam Dhillon revealed that she joined Trishul shoot a day after she appeared for her Class X exams. Before becoming a movie actor, Poonam gained fame when she was crowned Miss Young India 1978.

Poonam Dhillon became a star after...

In Trishul, Poonam played the third leading actress, paired opposite Sachin Pilgaonkar. After her debut film, Poonam was seen in a few other films but it didn't benefit her much. Poonam became a star after she did movies with Rajesh Khanna. Poonam and Rajesh were seen in Red Rose, Avam, Zamana, Dard, Nishaan, and Jai Shiv Shankar. Out of these six movies, five movies were superhits. In her late 50s, Poonam also appeared in regional films such as Nyay Danda (Bengali), Yuddha Kaanda (Kannada), Ishtam (Telugu) and Yavarum Nalam (Tamil), 13B: Fear Has a New Address (Hindi).

Popular movies of Poonam Dhillon

From the late 70s to 80s, Poonam established herself as a star with her impressive performances in Noorie, Sohni Mahiwal, Teri Meherbaniyan, Samundar, Saveraywali Gaadi, Karma, Naam and Maalamaal.

Poonam Dhillon's stint with Bigg Boss

Poonam Dhillon participated in Bigg Boss Season 3 (2009), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She ended up as the second runner-up on the show. Poonam made her big comeback on Indian television in a lead role with the serial Ekk Nayi Pehchaan (2013) on Sony TV.

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma also made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Dono. The movie also marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish S. Barjatya. Paloma was paired with Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol and it was his debut film as well. Sadly, the movie was a commercial failure.

