Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2?

Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

8 astonishing pics of exoplanets discovered by NASA

8 astonishing pics of exoplanets discovered by NASA

10 motivational quotes by Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti for IAS aspirants

10 motivational quotes by Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti for IAS aspirants

8 superfoods for healthy gut

8 superfoods for healthy gut

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

This actress, who was discovered by Vinod Khanna, became a star after films with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star
Anjala Zaveri
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

This actress, who was discovered by Vinod Khanna, failed to make it big in Bollywood, but became a star in South with back to back hits. The actress we are talking about has worked with Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. After a short stint in the industry, she quit acting forever. She is Anjala Zaveri. 

Anjala Zaveri, born and brought up in England, revealed in an interview that when she was quite young, she used to see Indian films after getting a video of those from a small Pakistani shop in London and since then she started to like the world of glitz and glamour. However, at that time she focused on her studies. 

download-2024-09-28-T065652-003

Anjala Zaveri was selected by Vinod Khanna in a nationwide search in England for the film Himalay Putra, which also marked his son Akshaye Khanna's film debut. However, the film flopped at the box office. She then starred in the movie Betaabi after which she established herself in Bollywood.

In the year 1998, she starred in a blockbuster movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya which also starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Kajol. In the same year, she made her South debut alongside Chiranjeevi in the movie, Choodalani Vundi. Both of these film made her a star. However, her reign in the film industry didn’t last long. 

Though most of her films in Bollywood did average business, she became quite successful in Tollywood films. She was introduced to Tollywood by Suresh Productions in the movie Preminchukundam Raa opposite Venkatesh. Some of her notable films include Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., Samarasimha Reddy, and Devi Putrudu among others. Her last film was in the year 2012 Life Is Beautiful, which also starred Amala Akkineni. 

Anjala then got married to Tarun Arora, actor best known for his role as Kareena Kapoor’s lover in Jab We Met. He started career as a supporting actor, but has now become a top villain in South film industry. The couple revealed in an interview that they have decided to not have kids and explore the world together as they both like traveling alot. 

Anjala Zaveri left the film industry completely in 2012 and she is not even active on social media. However, you can catch a glimpse of her on her husband Tarun Arora’s social media account where he posts several pics from their trips around the world

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

High-Precision Stamping: Key Steps To Ensure Quality And Accuracy

High-Precision Stamping: Key Steps To Ensure Quality And Accuracy

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement