Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

This actress, who was discovered by Vinod Khanna, failed to make it big in Bollywood, but became a star in South with back to back hits. The actress we are talking about has worked with Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. After a short stint in the industry, she quit acting forever. She is Anjala Zaveri.

Anjala Zaveri, born and brought up in England, revealed in an interview that when she was quite young, she used to see Indian films after getting a video of those from a small Pakistani shop in London and since then she started to like the world of glitz and glamour. However, at that time she focused on her studies.

Anjala Zaveri was selected by Vinod Khanna in a nationwide search in England for the film Himalay Putra, which also marked his son Akshaye Khanna's film debut. However, the film flopped at the box office. She then starred in the movie Betaabi after which she established herself in Bollywood.

In the year 1998, she starred in a blockbuster movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya which also starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Kajol. In the same year, she made her South debut alongside Chiranjeevi in the movie, Choodalani Vundi. Both of these film made her a star. However, her reign in the film industry didn’t last long.

Though most of her films in Bollywood did average business, she became quite successful in Tollywood films. She was introduced to Tollywood by Suresh Productions in the movie Preminchukundam Raa opposite Venkatesh. Some of her notable films include Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., Samarasimha Reddy, and Devi Putrudu among others. Her last film was in the year 2012 Life Is Beautiful, which also starred Amala Akkineni.

Anjala then got married to Tarun Arora, actor best known for his role as Kareena Kapoor’s lover in Jab We Met. He started career as a supporting actor, but has now become a top villain in South film industry. The couple revealed in an interview that they have decided to not have kids and explore the world together as they both like traveling alot.

Anjala Zaveri left the film industry completely in 2012 and she is not even active on social media. However, you can catch a glimpse of her on her husband Tarun Arora’s social media account where he posts several pics from their trips around the world

