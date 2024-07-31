Meet actress who had leprosy at 12, then met Raj Kapoor, debut film was superhit, married a superstar, she is now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who had leprosy at 12, then met Raj Kapoor, debut film was superhit, married a superstar, she is now..

'Bobby', starring Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor, was released in 1973 and went on to become a super hit. Both the debutants became overnight stars, thanks to the success that 'Bobby' enjoyed at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 09:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who had leprosy at 12, then met Raj Kapoor, debut film was superhit, married a superstar, she is now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dimple Kapadia became a superstar very early in her career. She was just a teenager when she was cast in Raj Kapoor's 'Bobby' in the lead role opposite Rishi Kapoor. In an earlier interview, Dimple Kapadia spoke about how she got the role in 'Bobby', calling this era the most 'magical' of her life. Dimple Kapadia also made a shocking revelation and revealed that just before she bagged the role in 'Bobby', she was suffering from leprosy and a family friend, at the time, had threatened to get her "ostracised" from her school when she was just 12 years old. 

Speaking to FICCI Flo Jaipur Chapter, Dimple Kapadia said that her father Chunnibhai Kapadia was influential and knew a 'famous director' who was like a friend of the family. Dimple Kapadia recalled how he was unkind to her. "I was suffering from leprosy at that time. I was about 12 years old. I had it on my elbow. So this man turned around and said, ‘I’ll see that you get ostracised from school’. That was the first time I heard that word. I didn’t even know what that meant," Dimple Kapadia said. 

But, her medical condition proved to be a blessing in disguise for Dimple Kapadia as it led to her meeting Raj Kapoor. She said, "Raj Kapoor wanted to meet this girl. He was told there is this beautiful girl and she is suffering from leprosy. Out of this kind of a setback, there was a lot to gain and that’s how I got Bobby. It was the most fabulous time of my life. Anything that I said or wanted or desired, just happened. It was magical. Absolutely magical."

But before things worked out in her favour, Dimple Kapadia faced many hurdles. Raj Kapoor first rejected her for the role. "I remember reading a newspaper in school which said that Raj Kapoor is looking for a girl for Bobby. I said to my friends ‘I am Bobby’. Then I went for the test and I got rejected because he said ‘You look much older than Chintu (Rishi Kapoor). Unn dino main kitab mein likti thi (Those days I would write in a notebook). I used to fill up my notebooks with Ram Ram Ram Ram. I thought aise kaise ho gaya yeh (How did this happen)?" 

Dimple Kapadia said that after rejecting her, Raj Kapoor called her again, after which things fell into place. 

For the unversed, 'Bobby', starring Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor, was released in 1973 and went on to become a super hit. Both the debutants became overnight stars, thanks to the success that 'Bobby' enjoyed at the box office. 

Before the release of 'Bobby', Dimple Kapadia got married to superstar Rajesh Khanna at the age of only 16. She gave birth to two daughters - Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. She separated from Rajesh Khanna after 10 years of marriage and then returned to films. Dimple Kapadia now plays minor roles in films. She was seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' last year. 

READ | Days after grand wedding ceremony, where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, his wife Radhika Merchant?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement