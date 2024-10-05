Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

This actress was honoured with Padma Shri in 1974 and worked in more than 80 films. Though she had a brilliant career, her personal life was more in the news.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 10:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...
The actress who filed a case against her mom
Bollywood has been taken to places, thanks to talented stars who made it happen. Today, we will discuss an actress who worked in more than 80 films and was seen leaving a mark despite sharing screen space with Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, and Sanjay Dutt. This actress is related to Kajol and is still regarded as one of the best Bollywood actresses. 

This star actress is Kajol's aunt, and in 1974, she was honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, for her contribution to cinema. This powerhouse performer made her debut with the movie Hamari Beti and worked in movies like Sujata, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Seema, Bandini, Milan, and many more. Despite a glorious filmography, she was in the news for her troubled personal life. After being a successful star in the 70s and 80s, she was in the news for filing a case against her mom. 

The actress whose controversial life was in the news was...

Nutan Samarth Bahl, born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samanth and Shobhana Samarth, Nutan was the elder sibling of Kajol's mother, Tanuja. She even had a younger brother named Jaideep. Nutan is Kajol's aunt. A few of her memorable films are Saudagar, Saajan Bina Suhangan, Naam, and Karma.

Nutan slapped this star for dating rumours with him...

Nutan and Sanjeev Kumar have worked in three films, Kalapi, Gauri, and Devi. Soon there were rumours of Nutan dating Sanjeev Kumar. Nutan didn't like the rumours and allegedly slapped the actor on set. She didn't like such rumours about herself.

Nutan fought a legal battle with her mom 

Nutan Samarth Bahl married Rajnish Bahl and they had a son named Mohnish Bahl, who later became a popular Bollywood villain. Reportedly Nutan fought a long legal case against her mom over finances.

Nutan passed away on February 21, 1991. She was diagnosed with breast cancer, which weakened her health. In 2004, Nutan's husband Rajnish died in a fire at his penthouse. Her son, Mohnish, named her daughter after, Pranutan Bahl.

