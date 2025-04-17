Kaafir narrates the real-life story of Shehnaaz Parveen, a Pakistani woman who was put behind bars in India for eight years after she wrongly crossed the LOC. In the film, Mohit Raina plays a journalist, seeking justice for Dia Mirza's Kainaaz Akhtar as she suffers behind bars.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Dia Mirza's 2019 hit series Kaafir, co-starring Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina, has now been released as a film. In the original series, Dia Mirza's character of a blameless Pakistani woman who wrongly crosses LOC and enters the Indian side was well-loved by the audiences. Now, the actress, in a recent interview, has opened up about a rape scene in the series, which shook her to the core.

Dia Mirza plays Kainaaz Akhtar, a wrongly imprisoned woman, along with her daughter, who was born behind bars. In an interview with CNN-news 18, Dia Mirza opened up about the rape scene that she shot for the series and how it was physically and emotionally demanding.

Dia Mirza was quoted as saying, "I remember when we shot the rape scene, it was so hard. I was shaking physically after we got done filming that scene. I remember throwing up. I vomited after we finished rolling that entire sequence. That’s how emotionally and physically demanding those situations were. When you take your entire body into the truth of that moment, you feel it. You feel it to its full extent."

Dia Mirza further shared how her character as Kainaaz helped her grow and made her a mother even before she became one. "I think the first and most important thing one needs to feel as an artist is empathy towards the character that you’re playing and embodying. So that when you play, you’re absolutely true to the story and to everything within it. Playing Kainaaz actually made me a mother much before I became a biological mother. It was because of the kind of intensity and ferocity and love and protectiveness I felt for her while working on the show."

For the unversed, Kaafir narrates the real-life story of Shehnaaz Parveen, a Pakistani woman who was put behind bars in India for eight years after she wrongly crossed the LOC. In the film, Mohit Raina plays a journalist, seeking justice for Dia Mirza's Kainaaz Akhtar as she suffers behind bars.

READ | This film earned crores without ever getting released in theatres, was made for Rs 75 lakh, had no stars, saw hit sequel, it earned Rs.., movie was..