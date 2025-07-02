One of Dia Mirza's most loved performances was in the film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan. Dia Mirza, in an old interview, shared an interesting anecdote of the film that left her perplexed.

Everyone who has been a fan of Indian cinema is aware of Dia Mirza who was Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and achieved fame overnight with her very first film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Born to a Bengali mother and a German father, Dia Mirza entered the film industry with R Madhavan in 2001. Dia Mirza became an overnight star after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released. She then went on to work in films like Deewanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Dum, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and Sanju.

Why did Salman Khan tell Dia Mirza 'One day, you’ll play my mother'?

One of Dia Mirza's most loved performances was in the film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan. Dia Mirza, in an old interview, shared an interesting anecdote of the film that left her perplexed.

In an old interview with Connect Cine, Dia Mirza revealed how, one day, they were getting ready for the shoot, and the actress who played Salman Khan's mother in the film was standing close by. Looking at her, Salman Khan told Dia Mirza, "Do you know, at one time, this lady who’s now playing my mother was my heroine?"

When Dia Mirza expressed shock after listening to this, Salman Khan said, "Yes, she was my leading lady in one of my early films," humourously adding, "Yes, and one day, you’ll play my mother." Recalling this incident, Dia Mirza, in her recent interview, said, "I was baffled by that."

Who is Dia Mirza married to?

As for her personal life, after separation from her first husband, Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi for the second time in 2021. They are parents to a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia Mirza also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from Vaibhav Rekhi's first marriage.

What are Dia Mirza's upcoming films, web series?

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the web series Made in Heaven and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She is yet to announce her next film or web series.

READ | Meet child actor who made debut at 5, worked with Mammootty, Mohanlal, was rising star but suddenly quit acting due to..., is now going viral for..