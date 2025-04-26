Deepika Padukone started her career as a model and made her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years, Deepika Padukone established herself as a Bollywood superstar and one of the highest-paid actresses.

Deepika Padukone, daughter of former professional badminton player Prakash Padukone and his wife, Ujjala Padukone, often shares priceless anecdotes from her childhood, painting a picture for her fans of how she was raised. During an earlier appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Deepika Padukone once revealed how her father, Prakash Padukone, would lock her in a dark room if she was naughty. "The apartment we used to stay in earlier has a long kitchen space, and there was also a store room. So whenever I misbehaved with my parents or didn’t do my homework properly, I was locked inside the store room. The light switch for it was outside, so my father would lock me inside and switch off the light," Deepika Padukone said.

Deepika Padukone always credits her father on how he had an impact on her life, both personally and professionally. Sharing one of Prakash Padukone's teachings, during the Forbes Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika Padukone said, "My father told me that whatever you do, people remember you for the human being that you were. So, for me, whatever I do, I want to be remembered for the human being that I was."

Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh, with whom she has a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, born on September 8, 2024. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty.

Deepika Padukone's estimated net worth is said to be Rs 500 crore. She charges Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore per film, surpassing other leading actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

