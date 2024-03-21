Twitter
Meet actress who did debut film for free, then gave 14 Rs 100-crore films, her net worth is...

This actress who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan for free, is now one of the highest-paid in the industry.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

The actress who gave 14 Rs 100-crore films
This kid that you are seeing in the picture, is currently ruling the hearts of the audience. The actress made her Bollywood debut alongside a superstar and became an overnight star. From giving Rs 100-crore films to Rs 1000-crore films, she has done it all. 

The actress we are talking about is one of the highest-paid actresses who charges crores per film and has recently announced her pregnancy leaving fans overjoyed. Not only her, but even her husband is a star. She is none other than Deepika Padukone. 

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Though the film clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawaariya, it turned out to be a blockbuster and made Deepika an overnight star. The actress won hearts with her performance as Shanti Priya and had a double role just like Shah Rukh Khan. 

However, not many are aware that though Shah Rukh Khan charged crores for the film, Deepika Padukone starred opposite the superstar for free. For Deepika, starring in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan was a gift in itself, so she decided to do the movie for free. 

However, later she gave several blockbusters and made her mark in the industry, firming her place as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Not only this, she has also entertained the international audience with her Hollywood films and continues to make her fans proud.

The actress has over a dozen of Rs 100-crore hits. Her Rs 100-crore movies include Love Aaj Kal (Rs 117.27 crore worldwide), Race 2 (Rs 162 crore worldwide), Cocktail (Rs 121.78 worldwide), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ( Rs 318 crore worldwide), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (218.07 crore worldwide), Chennai Express( Rs 422 crore worldwide), Piku (Rs 141.30), Housefull (Rs 124.50), Padmaavat (Rs 585.00 crore worldwide), Happy New Year (Rs 397 crore worldwide), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184 crore), 83 (Rs 193 crore)  and Fighter (358.83) and two of her films like Pathaan and Jawan collected over Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office.

According to reports. Deepika Padukone now charges Rs 10-15 crore per film and also has films worth Rs 850 crore in the pipeline (Kalki 2898 AD- Rs 600 crore, Singham Again - Rs 250 crore). She lives a luxurious life and owns a Rs 119 crore house in Mumbai. Not only this, she is also an owner of a clothing brand and a skincare brand. According to reports, she has a whopping net worth of Rs 500 crore. 

Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh, who is also one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The couple are all set to welcome their first child this year. If the reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh is all set to take paternity leave to take care of his wife. 

