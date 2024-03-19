Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini expands cabinet, inducts 8 MLAs as ministers

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Meet Narayana Murthy's family member who owns maximum stake in Infosys, not Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty

Pune witnesses musical extravaganza with Arijit Singh's spectacular concert organised by 2BHK Alfresco

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Pune witnesses musical extravaganza with Arijit Singh's spectacular concert organised by 2BHK Afresco

 Tips to grow money plant in bottle

Benefits of doing squats

8 places to visit in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Ravi Kishan says Maamla Legal Hai breaks OTT's clutter of 'dark stories with guns, mafia, violence' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Read on to know which actress is being talked about, who became the highest-paid star in the 1990s and took home more money than even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
India's highest-paid star in the 1990s
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Ranbir Kapoor to Salman Khan and from Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, there have been several actors whose first Bollywood film failed at the box office and now, are among the most successful actors. Another name in this list is Madhuri Dixit, whose first film was a commercial failure, but then went on to become the highest-paid stars in the 1990s.

Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh, which was also the Bollywood debut of Bengali actor Tapas Paul. Though the actress' performance was appreciated by audiences and critics, the film was a massive flop. Madhuri's next few films such as Awara Baap, Swati, Hifazat, and Uttar Dakshin also failed to make a mark at the box office.

Even after her films not working, one director placed bet on her and offered her a multi-starrer, which featured Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrish Puri. This filmmaker was Subhash Ghai and the film was the 1989 release Ram Lakhan, which became a blockbuster.

Subhash Ghai then worked with Madhuri in the 1993 film Khal Nayak, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. Not only did the film emerged as a huge hit, but it also receieved a lot of critical acclaim. Khal Nayak received most nominations, a total of eleven, at the 39th Filmfare Awards in 1994, including one nomination for Madhuri as Best Actress.

With multiple successive hits in the 1990s such as Dil, Saajan, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Raja, Koyla, and Dil To Pagal Hai, Madhuri became the highest-paid star in the decade and reportedly, she took more money than even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. After playing Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Madhuri moved to US to focus on her married life with Dr. Shriram Nene.

In 2007, she made a comeback with the dance drama Aaja Nachle, but the film failed at the box office. In 2011, she relocated to India, and has been seen in a few films such as Dedh Ishqiya, Gulaab Gang, Kalank, and Maja Ma in the past decade. In 2022, she made her OTT debut in the Netflix series The Fame Game.

Madhuri is now judging the fourth season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, along with Suniel Shetty. She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2018 and has judged the previous three seasons as well. The actress has also been seen as a judge on another dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement