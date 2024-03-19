Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Read on to know which actress is being talked about, who became the highest-paid star in the 1990s and took home more money than even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Salman Khan and from Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, there have been several actors whose first Bollywood film failed at the box office and now, are among the most successful actors. Another name in this list is Madhuri Dixit, whose first film was a commercial failure, but then went on to become the highest-paid stars in the 1990s.

Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh, which was also the Bollywood debut of Bengali actor Tapas Paul. Though the actress' performance was appreciated by audiences and critics, the film was a massive flop. Madhuri's next few films such as Awara Baap, Swati, Hifazat, and Uttar Dakshin also failed to make a mark at the box office.

Even after her films not working, one director placed bet on her and offered her a multi-starrer, which featured Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrish Puri. This filmmaker was Subhash Ghai and the film was the 1989 release Ram Lakhan, which became a blockbuster.

Subhash Ghai then worked with Madhuri in the 1993 film Khal Nayak, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. Not only did the film emerged as a huge hit, but it also receieved a lot of critical acclaim. Khal Nayak received most nominations, a total of eleven, at the 39th Filmfare Awards in 1994, including one nomination for Madhuri as Best Actress.

With multiple successive hits in the 1990s such as Dil, Saajan, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Raja, Koyla, and Dil To Pagal Hai, Madhuri became the highest-paid star in the decade and reportedly, she took more money than even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. After playing Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Madhuri moved to US to focus on her married life with Dr. Shriram Nene.

In 2007, she made a comeback with the dance drama Aaja Nachle, but the film failed at the box office. In 2011, she relocated to India, and has been seen in a few films such as Dedh Ishqiya, Gulaab Gang, Kalank, and Maja Ma in the past decade. In 2022, she made her OTT debut in the Netflix series The Fame Game.

Madhuri is now judging the fourth season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, along with Suniel Shetty. She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2018 and has judged the previous three seasons as well. The actress has also been seen as a judge on another dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

