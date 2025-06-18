Chitrangada Singh was the first choice to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte before she made her debut in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. The Housefull 5 actress married top Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa in 2001 and divorced him in 2015.

Born on August 30, 1976, Chitrangda Singh was a successful model before she made her Bollywood debut in Sudhir Mishra's critically-acclaimed political drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, which also starred Kay Kay Menon and Shiney Ahuja in the leading roles. The film was shot entirely in 2003, but was released in 2005. Though the actress received tremendous performance for her debut performance, her career could have taken an entirely different role. Chitrangda could have made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2003 romantic drama Chalte Chalte, which had Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

In her recent interview with India Forums, when the Yeh Saali Zindagi actress was asked about how she missed the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan, she said, "I mean, I also didn't know. Much later, Shah Rukh and I did an ad film together. We were on the bed, I think, with shots set up, and we both were sitting and waiting for the lights to get set and everything. Then he told me that, you know, actually, they were looking for my number, and Juhi's brother Bobby was also, I think, a co-producer on the film or something. And Aziz Mirza had seen my work. So, they were looking for me, but I was not working. So, I did not know. So, that's true. Oh God, fate." Aziz Mirza was the director of Chalte Chalte, which was produced by Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan under their now-defunct banner Dreamz Unlimited.

After Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chitrangda Singh has been a part of multiple famous films such as Desi Boyz opposite Akshay Kumar in 2011, Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan in 2018, and Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan in 2021. She was last seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 5, which also starred 18 other actors including Akshay, Abhishek, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and others.

Talking about her personal life, Chitrangda Singh married Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa in 2001. Jyoti has been ranked among top 100 golfers in the world several times. The couple separated in 2013 and officially got divorced in 2015. Chitrangda and Jyoti co-parent their son Zorawar, whose custody has been assigned to the actress.

READ | Meet actress, who refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput, called him 'TV actor', later she was cast opposite him in...