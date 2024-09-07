Twitter
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Chandni gave an audition and got the lead role. 'Sanam Bewafa' went on to become the second biggest hit of the year after 'Saajan'. However, despite giving a superhit debut, Chandni's career could never take off.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..
Salman Khan is such a superstar in the industry, with whom many actresses have made their debut and achieved success in Bollywood. In the 90s, Salman Khan worked with many actresses who are not an active part of the industry now. Today, we will tell you about Chandni, whose real name is Navodita Sharma, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan. While she was still studying, Chandni saw an advertisement for a role in 'Sanam Bewafa' opposite Salman Khan who was a rage among young girls at the time due to 'Maine Pyar Kiya' box office success. 

Chandni gave an audition and got the lead role. 'Sanam Bewafa' went on to become the second biggest hit of the year after 'Saajan'. However, despite giving a superhit debut, Chandni's career could never take off. 

One of the main reasons behind her career not taking off was Chandni's contract with Saawan Kumar Tak, the director & producer of the film. According to this agreement, Chandni was not supposed to work in anyone else's film except Sawan Kumar Tak for three years. By the time, this contract was withdrawn, it was too late. 

Chandni then did second lead roles in films such as '1942 A Love Story', 'Mr. Azaad', and 'Jai Kishan'. However, she could never establish herself in Bollywood. Chandni soon quit acting when she had no film offers left. 

In 1994, Chandni married US-based Satish Sharma and then moved to Florida, USA. Chandni may have left films, but her passion for dance is still alive. She now teaches Indian Dance in Orlando at C Studios. She has two daughters who she named Karisma and Kareena. 

She has organized events at Hard Rock in Universal Studios, House of Blues in Disney, and with the NBA team Orlando Magic called Bollywood Magic.

