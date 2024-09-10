Meet actress who got married at 20, filed for divorce within 1 year, found love again outside religion, but then...

Chahatt Khanna started her career at the age of 16. Her first shoot was in a Cadbury's advertisement. When she was 20, Chahatt Khanna met businessman Bharat Narsinghani and married him.

Many actresses in the film and television industry have worked in superhit films and TV shows, however, they have always managed to grab more headlines for their personal life. There is one such actress who worked in many hit TV shows and ruled the hearts of the audiences. She romanced many actors on screen, then left acting at the peak of her career for love, but fate played such a cruel game that till now, she is still struggling for love and companionship.

We are talking about Chahatt Khanna, who has worked in films and web series like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Qubool Hai', 'Dhoop Chhaon', 'Hero', 'Thank You', 'Yatri', and needs no introduction. She is a famous small-screen actress and has gained as much popularity from her work as she has from her personal life.

Chahatt Khanna started her career at the age of 16. Her first shoot was in a Cadbury's advertisement. When she was 20, Chahatt Khanna met businessman Bharat Narsinghani and married him. Just after a few months of marriage, the couple got divorced and Chahatt Khanna also alleged that her then-husband and his family had physically and emotionally abused her.

In February 2013, Chahatt Khanna married Farhan Mirza, Bollywood writer Shahrukh Mirza's son. For the sake of this relationship, the actress even crossed the barrier of religion, but her marriage with Farhan also did not last long.

In her 5 year marriage with Farhan, Chahatt Khanna had to endure sexual and mental harassment, which she cited in her divorce filing in 2018. The couple has two daughters - Zohra and Amayra - which Chahatt Khanna now raises as a single parent.

Chahatt Khanna was last seen in the film 'Yaatris' in 2023. She also started her own fashion brand Ammarzo which promotes ‘new, young and bold’ fashion.

