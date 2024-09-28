Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

This star, who was once called a 'village girl', faced body shaming, is now one of the top actresses.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…
Mrunal Thakur
Actresses are often subjected to certain beauty standards and face body shaming in the industry. However, many of them go past through all of these to become stars. One such actress, who was called a ‘village girl’, faced body shaming is now one of the top stars. 

The actress we are talking about has not only established herself in Bollywood but is also a famous name in the South film industry. She is Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur comes from a Maharashtrian family and quit college in between to become an actress. She started her career with television shows and became a household name with daily soaps like Kumkum Bhagya and Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. 

She then moved to films and made her grand Bollywood debut with the movie Love Sonia. The film though didn’t perform well at the box office but the actress’ performance was well praised by the critics. After this, she went on to star in successful films like Batla House and Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan. 

However, her journey to become an actress was never a bed of roses. In an interview with Indian Express, Mrunal Thakur talked about how she was once body-shamed during one of the auditions. She recalled a photographer calling her 'village girl' but later apologising. She said, "Yes exactly. You are an actor… Somebody I met for a meeting told me, ‘Oh Mrunal, you are not sexy at all.’ I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person. He said the character is sexy, but he doesn’t see me anywhere close. I said in that case, do a look test sir and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologised." 

However, keeping all this aside, she started in the movie Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan which turned out to be a turning point in her career. The film went on to be a huge success at the box office and made her an overnight star. However, with this stardom came a problem too. 

The actress once posted her happy pictures in a bikini from her beach vacation. However, netizens trolled her while making Sita Ramam references and mentioned how they don’t like their Sita like 'this'. Some also mentioned that Mrunal is the ‘only heroine they don’t want to see like this’.

The actress, however, unfazed by this focused on doing good work and went on to star in web series like Love Stories 2, and Made In Heaven 2 and gave hits like Hi Nanna. Not only this, she recently even made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD which became a blockbuster earning Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

She has now established herself as one of the leading actresses in South as well as Bollywood. According to reports the actress charges Rs 2-3 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of over Rs 33 crore. She will next be seen in the movie Son of Sardar 2.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
