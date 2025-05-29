Bipasha Basu was also convinced by Jaya Bachchan to star opposite her son Abhishek Bachchan in J. P. Dutta's Aakhari Mughal. After the film was canceled, Bipasha Basu was also offered a role in Refugee opposite Suneil Shetty, which she declined.

Actors and actresses often come to the film industry with a dream of becoming a star, but only a few out of the thousands can not only achieve but also maintain their stardom. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who started her career with modeling and then became an overnight star. But, despite all the success, this actress moved away from the film world, started a family, and faded into anonymity. We are talking about none other than Bipasha Basu, who was suggested to model after being spotted at a hotel in Kolkata by Arjun Rampal's ex-wife, Mehr Jesia.

Bipasha Basu lived in Delhi until age eight and then moved to Kolkata. After being discovered, Bipasha Basu continued to pursue a career in fashion modeling during her late teens, before entering Bollywood. Looking at her fierce personality and beauty, Vinod Khanna was seen to cast her alongside his son Akshaye Khanna in Himalay Putra (1997), however, feeling that she was too young for the role, Bipasha Basu declined the offer.

Bipasha Basu was also convinced by Jaya Bachchan to star opposite her son Abhishek Bachchan in J. P. Dutta's Aakhari Mughal. After the film was canceled, Bipasha Basu was also offered a role in Refugee opposite Suneil Shetty, which she declined.

Bipasha Basu finally made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajnabee (2001), co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Though Ajnabee emerged as a moderate commercial success, Bipasha Basu became an overnight star after its release, earning praise for her performance.

Bipasha Basu's breakthrough came after she starred in Raaz (2002). Her role in the film helped establish her in the Hindi film industry. Raaz turned out to be a major commercial success, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and earning Bipasha Basu her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Moving away from the typical roles written for Hindi film heroines, Bipasha Basu took up challenging roles in films like Jism, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Omkara, and Race, among others, reaching the top spot in the film industry in no time.

After enjoying a successful career for many years, Bipasha Basu was majorly affected by a string of flop films in the later part of her career. Bipasha Basu met co-star Karan Singh Grover on the set of her final major appearance, Alone, in 2014, and they fell in love.

Bipasha Basu married television star Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover, in December 2022.

Bipasha Basu's last film appearance was in Alone, which was released in 2015. The film was a major flop at the box office. Bipasha Basu did do a cameo in Welcome to New York and then made her OTT debut with Dangerous (2020), however, the actress has been missing from the silver screen for the past 10 years now, with no signs of making a comeback, so far.

Bipasha Basu prefers to live a quiet life now with her daughter and husband, but recently she grabbed headlines after Mika Singh opened up about his 'horrible' experience working with her and Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Dangerous (2020).

In an interview with the KADAK YouTube channel, Mika Singh revealed, "I took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule. However, it was extended to two months. Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama. They were a married couple, so I booked a single room for them. But, they were like, ‘No, we need our separate rooms.’ I didn’t understand the logic. They then demanded to move to a different hotel. We did that as well."

Mika Singh further recalled how Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also allegedly created drama while dubbing for the film. "They were giving excuses that they had sore throats and other things. I couldn’t understand the drama, especially when they were paid for their work. They are husband and wife, and yet they created drama around kissing each other on screen."

In another candid interview with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh cryptically remarked, "Why do you think they're out of work now? God is watching everything."

