BOLLYWOOD
We are talking about none other than Bindiya Goswami, who was discovered at a party by Hema Malini's mother when she was a teenager. The yesteryear actress who came into the limelight very quickly gave up her career after marriage.
The Bollywood industry has witnessed the rise and fall of many actors, actresses, directors, and producers. Sometimes, an actor is remembered for a lifetime for one hit film, whereas many are forgotten despite several average films. This is the story of one such veteran actress, who worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry, and was a part of some classic films, but soon faded into oblivion. This actress worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Amol Palekar, Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt, and many other big names, but suddenly disappeared.
Her innocence and deep, beautiful eyes were so heartwarming that she even featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine at the age of 14. But, despite all her professional success, this actress always remained in the news for her personal life. She made headlines after eloping twice, once with an actor and the other time with a famous director. We are talking about none other than Bindiya Goswami, who was discovered at a party by Hema Malini's mother when she was a teenager. The yesteryear actress who came into the limelight very quickly gave up her career after marriage.
Bindiya Goswami made her debut in the film industry with the film Jeevan Jyoti opposite Vijay Arora. The film was declared a flop but it did not deter Bindiya Goswami, who went on to work in several successful films, including Khatta Meetha (1977), Prem Vivah (1979), Gol Maal (1979), Dada (1979), and Shaan (1980), among others.
Despite all the success in the film industry, Bindiya Goswami always remained in the headlines for her personal life. The actress was just 18 when she eloped to marry her frequent co-star Vinod Mehra. This was the latter's second marriage. The couple were in love and tied the knot, however, they divorced after only four years of marriage. Vinod Mehra's name was also often associated with Rekha. There were rumours that the two were secretly married.
Bindiya Goswami, in the year 1985, then married JP Dutta. The two reportedly eloped as their families were against the idea of their marriage, especially due to JP Dutta's age. Bindiya Goswami and JP Dutta have a 12-year age gap between them.
Bindiya Goswami not only went against her family for JP Dutta but also gave up her acting career to be with him. The couple are parents to two daughters, Nidhi and Siddhi, and live a happy married life.
Later in her career, Bindiya Goswami also worked as a costume designer for Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai for JP Dutta's films, such as Border (1997), Refugee (2000), LOC Kargil (2003), and Umrao Jaan (2007).
READ | One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films saved producer's sinking career, was declared flop in first week, one song made it blockbuster, movie was..., it earned Rs..
'PM wants tareef, not talks on tariffs': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims
From Tesla setbacks to Donald Trump's 'big beautiful' Bill, what led to Elon Musk's exit from White House?
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 Result TODAY; first prize Rs 1 crore
Who may replace Elon Musk as head of DOGE? Vivek Ramaswamy, Tom Krause, Amy Gleason or a dark horse like...
Meet actress who fell in love with same superstar as Rekha, eloped twice, married director 12 years older than her, name is..., Hema Malini's mother..
Maa trailer: Mother Kajol turns into fierce protector in Vishal Furia’s mythological horror drama, watch
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lesser-known relative, who works at Ambani’s…., tutored SRK, Sachin Tendulkar’s kids, she is...
Inside Princess Diana's 'burned and vandalised' childhood home: 20 bedrooms, lavish library, expensive ceramics, open for rent, now owned by...
One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films saved producer's sinking career, was declared flop in first week, one song made it blockbuster, movie was..., it earned Rs..
Biryani on the Go: Viral video of Indian woman eating with bare hands on London Tube ignites culture war online
KALP Decentra Foundation appoints distinguished economic administrator R Gopalan to Board of Directors
Not LeT, Jaish-e-Muhammad, TRF, Hizbul Mujahideen, US will not issue student visa if you are sympathetic to...
Tamil actor Rajesh passes away in Chennai at 75
Where do Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Jai Anmol Ambani, Jai Anshul Ambani live?
Anushka Sharma leaves Virat Kohli in splits at Lucknow airport, fans say 'bro got real diamond': Watch
Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, quit acting after marriage, has no major releases in 10 years, was accused of creating 'drama' for kissing her husband, she is..
Meet man, farmer's son who studied 16 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS, then IAS with AIR...
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and Tanu Jain, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Shubham Kumar goes viral, he scored highest in...
PM Modi to visit West Bengal today to inaugurate Rs 1000-crore project in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, project to benefit...
Meet actor, National Award winner, whose first salary was Rs 750, has now rejected SS Rajamouli's Rs 1.3 crore per day offer due to..., film is..
Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit row over Rs 20 crore remuneration, Deepika Padukone’s salary for debut film Om Shanti Om in 2007 revealed, it was..
Will today's IPL Qualifier 1 between PBKS and RCB in Mullanpur be affected due to mock drills?
Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani’s lesser-known younger sister Nina Kothari tragically lost her husband due to..., disease killed around 10 lakh people in..
Meet fluffiest Chief Happiness Officer, who does not code, his one job is to steal hearts, leaves internet in awe
After Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki prophecies, woman 'in contact' with ghost makes shocking claim, 'spirit warns humanity to stop or Earth will...'
Nita Ambani ditches hand-crafted saree and sparkling jewels for chic denim look with bandhani dupatta for her Golden Temple visit
After Rachel Gupta resigns as Miss Grand International 2024 due to 'toxic environment', organisers break their silence, says she's ...
Eid-ul-Adha 2025: When will Bakrid be celebrated in India? Know date and time here
Donald Trump's admin makes BIG claim, cites 'fragile' India-Pakistan ceasefire to justify global tariffs in court
Elon Musk quits Donald Trump administration as Special Government Employee, says 'My scheduled time comes to an end'
Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan seeks court's permission to travel abroad
When Pawan Kalyan refused to say dialogue in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 'The scene was...'
US will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, says secretary of state Marco Rubio
A sight to behold: Man records peacock dancing on his rooftop, netizens call him 'luckiest person on earth', WATCH viral video
Meet man, who once failed to crack UPSC, IIT, IIM exams, later co-founded company with now an annual turnover of Rs 1500000000, he is...
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Viral video: Little girl's impressive dance to 'shaky' song wins heart online, WATCH
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 live on TV, online?
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer: Know its causes, signs, symptoms and treatment
Viral Video: Australian demonstrate India's love for chai, shows their reaction on sinking Titanic, netizen improvise
X wallet coming soon? Elon Musk rolls out ‘X Money’, know how to send payments directly from X App
Google introduces new features in Gmail for mobile users, YouTube brings AI-generated background music tool
DNA TV Show: Assam govt takes big decision, to give arms licenses to indigenous people
Kajol, Rani Mukerji's uncle Rono Mukherjee dies; Ayan Mukerji, Ashutosh Gowariker pay last respects
Meet 16-year-old Indian student who identified THIS major flaw on NASA’s website, it honoured him by..., he is from..
Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise for Tamil-Kannada remark, says people will take care of Thug Life: 'Let's leave...'
Meet actress who owns 4 luxury homes, is married to famous actor, refuses to leave him despite his extra marital affairs due to...
Operation Shield: Civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 29 postponed in these states due to...
Tamannaah Bhatia uses Virat Kohli's 'excuse' to deny supporting Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit row: 'I really have...'
Massive setback for India ahead of England Tests, captain Shubman Gill set to miss THIS crucial match
IMD predicts thunderstorm for New Delhi on..., other places that may be hit are...
EAM Jaishankar expresses gratitude to Italy for solidarity with India over Operation Sindoor: 'We are thankful'
Gautam Adani's firm teams up with India's largest airline to begin operations at Navi Mumbai Airport, it is...
'Humiliation for bowler': R Ashwin slams LSG skipper Rishabh Pant for withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s 'mankad' appeal
Meet man who sold golgappas during day, studied at night, cracked tough exam, has now joined ISRO as..., he is...
Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares four rules she swears by to cater to her mental health: 'One morning, I found myself...'
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit with cryptic 4-word message, is a Lionel Messi reunion in MLS next?
Big relief for ex-SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Lokpal gives clean chit to her in alleged market fraud case
'Never seen any hero showing off his wealth like Rajesh Khanna': Moushumi Chatterjee recalls his 'egoistic' attitude, why success got into his head
Meet Barry John who mentored Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput; once sold newspapers, now awarded Padma Shri 2025
Meet woman who is married to a billionaire, beat Natasha Poonawala in Met Gala red carpet look, her husband is..., net worth is Rs…
Meet Princess Leonor of Spain, who is reportedly 'rejected' by star footballer Gavi
Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG announcement, says Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar killed by Israeli Army
Watch: Bowler grabs batter's helmet in mid-pitch physical altercation during SA vs BAN Emerging Test, umpire left helpless in bizarre scene
Three Indians go missing in Iran, New Delhi urges authorities to ensure...
Meet B R Shetty, owned two floors in Dubai's Burj Khalifa, owned Rs 124000 crore company, was forced to sell it for just Rs 74 due to…, net worth was...
Meet man whose salary package is Rs 26.5 crore, leads Ratan Tata's company as CEO, he works for..., name is...
IPL 2025: Will Josh Hazlewood, Tim David play PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1? Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma gives BIG update
Pakistan former PM Imran Khan gives BIG statement, reveals this about military, says, ‘They are...’, to announce nationwide protest
What is #FundKaveriEngine trend? How this indigenous fighter jet project will boost India's defence tech
How many girls, women menstruate worldwide on any given day? Girls in India skip schools during menstruation because...
Viral video: Woman slips from moving train while filming Instagram reel, netizens say 'reckless behaviour'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's old video 'deep-scanning' actor Mawra Hocane goes viral, netizens say 'Sharif by name'
Watch viral video: Shashi Tharoor reveals secret behind his 'Beauty & Brains', says....
BAD news for Wipro employees as Azim Premji's company sacks workers due to...
Calming power of Mindfulness: Study finds out these effective techniques to reduce anxiety
Meet Rachel Gupta, first Indian to win Miss Grand International 2024, now given up her crown due to...
Pakistan player's ugly handshake stunt against India during Davis Cup match sparks controversy, fans say...
We Compared Instagram Ads and Engagement Services – Here’s What’s Best for Growing on Instagram
What is solar storm? How may it impact Earth? Next solar storm or solar flare may occur when...
NASA alert! Asteroid size of 25-storey building approaching Earth at a speed of...on THIS date, check details
How Rohit Sharma’s personal request resulted in return of 2 ICC titles-winning coach in India's support staff before England tour
World Business Leader Sudha Reddy Champions Beauty With A Purpose At Exclusive Gala For Miss World 2025 Delegates
EPFO to FD interest rates: Here are four key financial rules changing from June 1
Meet man who started teaching coding in class 12, turned YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is...
Eid al-Adha 2025 Moon Sighting: Date and time to watch in India, UAE, Pakistan
Covid-19 in India: New symptoms of JN.1 variant emerge in patients, not limited to only lungs; check details
Amitabh Bachchan buys 25,000-square-foot land in Ayodhya for whopping sum of Rs...
Jitesh Sharma creates history, breaks MS Dhoni's big record to become 1st player in IPL history to achieve THIS feat
Bank Holidays in June: Banks to be closed for 12 days in THESE states, know dates, other details
Income Tax Refund 2025: When will you get TDS refund? How and where to check TDS status?
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's Housefull 5 trailer, netizens say 'kabhi apne ghar ki bahu ke liye...'
Zee Kannada News to honour Karnataka’s trailblazers at the Real Stars Awards 2025
PBKS vs RCB: What happens if IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 is washed out due to rain?
Meet man who once interned at Ratan Tata's TCS, now neighbour of Mukesh Ambani, leads India's largest...
Om Raut on Dhanush playing 'people president' APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic Kalam: 'That's the most challenging part because...'
Here's the truth behind viral video showing cute kangaroo holding boarding pass at airport, WATCH
Government to move impeachment motion to remove Yashwant Verma, here is process of how a High Court judge is removed...
Big news for Indians studying in US, these 4 rule violations can lead to deportation as Trump administration tightens visa rules, they are...
Harry Potter Reboot finds it's Harry, Ron, Hermoine, they were chosen after 30000 auditions, they are..., first look of new leading trio goes viral