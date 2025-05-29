We are talking about none other than Bindiya Goswami, who was discovered at a party by Hema Malini's mother when she was a teenager. The yesteryear actress who came into the limelight very quickly gave up her career after marriage.

The Bollywood industry has witnessed the rise and fall of many actors, actresses, directors, and producers. Sometimes, an actor is remembered for a lifetime for one hit film, whereas many are forgotten despite several average films. This is the story of one such veteran actress, who worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry, and was a part of some classic films, but soon faded into oblivion. This actress worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Amol Palekar, Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt, and many other big names, but suddenly disappeared.

Her innocence and deep, beautiful eyes were so heartwarming that she even featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine at the age of 14. But, despite all her professional success, this actress always remained in the news for her personal life. She made headlines after eloping twice, once with an actor and the other time with a famous director. We are talking about none other than Bindiya Goswami, who was discovered at a party by Hema Malini's mother when she was a teenager. The yesteryear actress who came into the limelight very quickly gave up her career after marriage.

Bindiya Goswami made her debut in the film industry with the film Jeevan Jyoti opposite Vijay Arora. The film was declared a flop but it did not deter Bindiya Goswami, who went on to work in several successful films, including Khatta Meetha (1977), Prem Vivah (1979), Gol Maal (1979), Dada (1979), and Shaan (1980), among others.

Despite all the success in the film industry, Bindiya Goswami always remained in the headlines for her personal life. The actress was just 18 when she eloped to marry her frequent co-star Vinod Mehra. This was the latter's second marriage. The couple were in love and tied the knot, however, they divorced after only four years of marriage. Vinod Mehra's name was also often associated with Rekha. There were rumours that the two were secretly married.

Bindiya Goswami, in the year 1985, then married JP Dutta. The two reportedly eloped as their families were against the idea of their marriage, especially due to JP Dutta's age. Bindiya Goswami and JP Dutta have a 12-year age gap between them.

Bindiya Goswami not only went against her family for JP Dutta but also gave up her acting career to be with him. The couple are parents to two daughters, Nidhi and Siddhi, and live a happy married life.



Later in her career, Bindiya Goswami also worked as a costume designer for Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai for JP Dutta's films, such as Border (1997), Refugee (2000), LOC Kargil (2003), and Umrao Jaan (2007).

READ | One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films saved producer's sinking career, was declared flop in first week, one song made it blockbuster, movie was..., it earned Rs..