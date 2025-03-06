Bhanupriya, born Manga Bhanu, is the sister of actress Shanthipriya and shares a family connection with the late actor Siddharth Ray (her brother-in-law), grandson of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram.

Veteran actress Bhanupriya, known for her roles in films like Swarnakamalam, Rishyasringan, Sitaara, and Chatrapathi, had a four-decade-long career in which she appeared in 155 feature films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Bhanupriya, born Manga Bhanu, is the sister of actress Shanthipriya and shares a family connection with the late actor Siddharth Ray (her brother-in-law), grandson of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram.

Born in January 1967, Bhanupriya is not only a superstar actress but also a trained dancer. She originally worked in Telugu and Tamil films and later appeared in some Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. Considering her contribution, she has received the Nandi Award three times, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award twice, two Filmfare Awards South, and many others.

Bhanupriya was one of the leading actresses of her time, delivering multiple hit films. Her career soared to great heights, however, life had unforeseen difficulties in store for her. Along with memory loss, she also went through personal struggles, including separation from her husband.

Bhanupriya ruled the industry between 1983 and 1995. She left a deep impression on the audiences by working in over 150 films. While she became a big star in the South, she also worked in a few Hindi films like Khudgarz, Zahreelay, Bhabi, and Kasam Vardi Ki.

In 1998, Bhanupriya married digital graphics engineer Adarsh ​​Kaushal. This marriage did not take place in India but in Sri Venkateswara Temple in Malibu, California. The couple had a daughter, Abhinaya, in 2002. Bhanupriya then made a comeback once again after the birth of her daughter. However, it is said that she had been living separately from her husband since 2005. In 2018, her husband died due to cardiac arrest.

In an interview with journalist Yagna Murthy Buddhi, Bhanupriya also opened up about her health struggles after the death of her husband. Bhanupriya revealed how after her husband's death, she began experiencing memory loss. "I am unable to memorise things that I should be doing; and after the shoot began, I forgot my lines during one instance. This has been happening for about two years," Bhanupriya said.

In 2019, Bhanupriya courted a major controversy after a domestic worker’s mother accused her of exploiting a minor girl. Reports state that the complainant claimed that her daughter was employed for Rs 10,000 a month but was never paid. The actress allegedly threatened to frame her for theft. Bhanupriya dismissed all allegations, calling them false.

Bhanupriya now likes to lead her life away from the limelight, enjoying daily chores, reading books, and staying at home. She was last seen in the Tamil film Ayalaan, playing a small role.

READ | Kiara Advani QUITS Ranveer Singh's Don 3 after pregnancy announcement? Here's what we know