Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya earned Rs 45 crore at the box office. The film marked Bhagyashree's acting debut in Bollywood. However, despite becoming an overnight star after starring opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree chose to step away from films.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the film industry and one of the highest-paid actors who charges crores for a single film or endorsement. However, there was a time when an actress, in her debut film, got paid nearly 5 times more than Salman Khan. We are talking about none other than Bhagyashree, who was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for her role in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya. This revelation was made by veteran actor Parveen Dastur, who played the role of Seema in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's film. In a recent podcast appearance, Parveen Dastur said that while she was paid Rs 25000 for the film, Bhagyashree earned Rs 1.5 lakh. Salman Khan had earlier revealed how he was paid just Rs 31000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, much less than Bhagyashree, who was arguably the highest-paid person on set.

Speaking about his early days, Salman Khan once told PTI, "My first salary was around Rs 75, I think. I was dancing in the background in some show at the Taj Hotel. A friend of mine was dancing there, so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then I got Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand). Then I got Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was later increased to Rs 75,000."

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya earned Rs 45 crore at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing film of the year 1989. The film marked Bhagyashree's acting debut in Bollywood. However, despite becoming an overnight star after her debut, Bhagyashree chose to step away from films after her first film only. The actress married her childhood sweetheart, Himalaya Dasani, in 1989. She has two children, a son and a daughter. Her son, Abhimanyu Dassani, and daughter, Avantika Dassani, are both actors. Bhagyashree was last seen in a film in 2023 when she made a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, reuniting with Salman Khan after 34 years.

READ | Meet Mukesh Ambani's right-hand man who became a monk, retired as VP at Reliance Industries, let go of Rs 75 crore salary, his name is..