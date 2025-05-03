Bhagyashree became the talk of the town for her innocence and beauty in Kachchi Dhoop, but she got her breakthrough after the release of her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan, which was released in 1989, and earned over Rs 28 crore at the box office.

Salman Khan might be one of the richest and highest-paid actors in the film industry today, but 36 years ago, his lead actress, Bhagyashree, from Maine Pyar Kiya, charged three times more fees than him. Bhagyashree, most known for her iconic role as Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, started her career much before this superhit film was released in the theatres. Interestingly, Bhagyashree made her debut with the television show Kachchi Dhoop in 1987 on Doordarshan, a show based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women.

Bhagyashree became the talk of the town for her innocence and beauty in Kachchi Dhoop, but she got her breakthrough after the release of her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, which was released in 1989, and earned over Rs 28 crore at the box office. For her role as Suman, Bhagyashree was paid much more than the lead actor of the film, Salman Khan.

Bhagyashree became an overnight star after the film's release, but despite the success, she suddenly quit acting for the sake of love. Bhagyashree married her childhood sweetheart, Himalaya Dasani, in 1989. She has two children, a son and a daughter. Her son, Abhimanyu Dassani, and daughter, Avantika Dassani, are both actors.

In 2023, Bhagyashree finally made a comeback in Bollywood with a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, reuniting with Salman Khan after 34 years.

Another interesting fact about Bhagyashree is that she belongs to a Royal family. Born in 1969, Bhagyashree belongs to the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Her grandfather is Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli. Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular Raja of Sangli.

