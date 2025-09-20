Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

At just 20, she became the nation’s sweetheart. Yet, in 1990, she married businessman Himalaya Dassani and decided she would only work opposite her husband.

The late 1980s marked a turning point in Bollywood. Big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Vinod Khanna were no longer ruling the box office, and the industry was looking for fresh stars. In 1989, that change came with Maine Pyar Kiya.

The film introduced Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, both of whom became overnight sensations. But while Salman’s career took off, Bhagyashree’s journey turned in a very different direction.

At just 20, she became the nation’s sweetheart. Yet, in 1990, she married businessman Himalaya Dassani and decided she would only work opposite her husband. The couple starred together in Qaid Mein Bulbul, Tyagi, and Paayal—all of which failed at the box office. By 24, Bhagyashree had stepped away from films altogether.

She attempted a return in 1997 with Kannada and Telugu projects, but it wasn’t until 2006 that she came back more consistently, this time in supporting roles. She appeared in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, and more recently in Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam. In 2023, she even reunited with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Beyond films, Bhagyashree also carries a royal legacy. She is the granddaughter of Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of Sangli. Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, holds the title of the current titular Raja of Sangli—making Bhagyashree a real-life princess.

Her story remains one of Bollywood’s most intriguing “what ifs”: a star who once had the world at her feet but chose family over fame.