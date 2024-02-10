Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India’s richest…

India star shares cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for England Test series; post goes viral

Meet influencer who earns Rs 120 crore per week by using this simple method

Farmers' protest: Mobile internet, bulk SMS services suspended in parts of Haryana ahead of Feb 13 'Delhi Chalo' march

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: ‘It was a...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India’s richest…

India star shares cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for England Test series; post goes viral

Meet influencer who earns Rs 120 crore per week by using this simple method

10 Bollywood actors who are trained in martial arts

Vegetarian foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are must for good health

Indian batters with most runs in U19 World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: ‘It was a...'

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

This actress started working at the age of 16 and later quit films to pursue her passion.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Sridevi, Shahid Kapoor, and more started their careers at a young age and later became stars. However, one of the actresses who started working at 16, quit films at the peak of her career. 

The actress we are talking about gained popularity with her first film and was also reportedly compared to Hollywood actresses because of her looks. She is none other than Udita Goswami. 

Udita Goswami started her career as a model at the age of 16. Talking about her career as a model, the actress said in an interview, “At 16, I walked the ramp in Dehradun for a fashion institute. After that, I shifted to Delhi to pursue my career in modeling, I sent some pictures that were taken at home to an MTV Model Mission contest. I was selected and won. Slowly, I started getting more assignments and did a lot of commercials. I became one of the top models in Delhi. I was the first one to appear on the cover of Elle magazine.” 

After acting as a model for brands like Pepsi, Titan Watches, and more, she finally shifted her focus to films and made her debut alongside John Abraham in Paap. The film marked the directorial debut of Pooja Bhatt. Though the film failed miserably at the box office, Udita got recognition for her performance. 

Following this, she starred in Zeher directed by Mohit Suri (her now husband), and also featured Emraan Hashmi, who is now her brother-in-law. The actress’ chemistry with Emraan in the film was much loved by the audience. After this, Emraan and Udita reunited for the film Aksar and became a hit pair in Bollywood. 

However, after this, the rest of the 7 films of the actress, Dil Diya Hai, Aggar, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Fox, Rokkk, Chase, Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baaki Hai flopped at the box office. Her last film Diary Of A Butterfly also tanked at the box office. 

In 2012, she quit the film industry to become a full-time DJ. Talking about the same the actress said in an interview with ETimes, “Love for music runs in the family. My brother works in the corporate world, but if you give him a guitar, he can become the life of a party. From a very young age, I enjoyed music, and it made me happy.” 

The actress tied the knot with popular filmmaker Mohit Suri in 2013 after dating for 9 years. The couple have two children, a daughter born in 2015 and a son born in 2018. She is a part of the Bhatt family and the sister-in-law of actors Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Emraan Hashmi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

Meet only man apart from Shah Rukh with two Rs 1000-crore films; career 'ended' 4 times, went to jail, had 5 comebacks

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

Watch: Man robs 40 iPhones worth Rs 40 lakh from Apple store in daylight , video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE