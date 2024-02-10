Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

This actress started working at the age of 16 and later quit films to pursue her passion.

Many Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Sridevi, Shahid Kapoor, and more started their careers at a young age and later became stars. However, one of the actresses who started working at 16, quit films at the peak of her career.

The actress we are talking about gained popularity with her first film and was also reportedly compared to Hollywood actresses because of her looks. She is none other than Udita Goswami.

Udita Goswami started her career as a model at the age of 16. Talking about her career as a model, the actress said in an interview, “At 16, I walked the ramp in Dehradun for a fashion institute. After that, I shifted to Delhi to pursue my career in modeling, I sent some pictures that were taken at home to an MTV Model Mission contest. I was selected and won. Slowly, I started getting more assignments and did a lot of commercials. I became one of the top models in Delhi. I was the first one to appear on the cover of Elle magazine.”

After acting as a model for brands like Pepsi, Titan Watches, and more, she finally shifted her focus to films and made her debut alongside John Abraham in Paap. The film marked the directorial debut of Pooja Bhatt. Though the film failed miserably at the box office, Udita got recognition for her performance.

Following this, she starred in Zeher directed by Mohit Suri (her now husband), and also featured Emraan Hashmi, who is now her brother-in-law. The actress’ chemistry with Emraan in the film was much loved by the audience. After this, Emraan and Udita reunited for the film Aksar and became a hit pair in Bollywood.

However, after this, the rest of the 7 films of the actress, Dil Diya Hai, Aggar, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Fox, Rokkk, Chase, Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baaki Hai flopped at the box office. Her last film Diary Of A Butterfly also tanked at the box office.

In 2012, she quit the film industry to become a full-time DJ. Talking about the same the actress said in an interview with ETimes, “Love for music runs in the family. My brother works in the corporate world, but if you give him a guitar, he can become the life of a party. From a very young age, I enjoyed music, and it made me happy.”

The actress tied the knot with popular filmmaker Mohit Suri in 2013 after dating for 9 years. The couple have two children, a daughter born in 2015 and a son born in 2018. She is a part of the Bhatt family and the sister-in-law of actors Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Emraan Hashmi.