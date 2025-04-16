Ayesha Jhulka worked with superstars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the 1990s. However, her career was ruined after her rape scene was shot using a body double without her permission in the 1993 film Dalaal, which had Mithun Chakraborty as its hero.

Born on July 28, 1972, Ayesha Jhulka was born in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. She made her acting debut as a child artiste in the 1983 Hindi film Kaise Kaise Log. Her first film as the leading actress was the 1990 action film Neti Siddhartha, in which she was paired opposite the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Ayesha's debut as the Bollywood heroine was opposite Salman Khan in the 1991 action drama Kurbaan. She became national crush after her romantic song Pehla Nasha with Aamir Khan in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar became a chartbuster. Ayesha also gave the superhit Khiladi with Akshay Kumar in the same year. However, her career was ruined after one shocking incident in the 1993 film Dalaal, which had Mithun Chakraborty as the hero.

Ayesha Jhulka landed into huge controversy after her rape scene was shot in Dalaal using a body double without her permissing. Speaking about the horrible incident in a recent interview, the actress told Hindi Rush, "I wasn't informed of the scene they shot using a body double. I wasn't invited to the trial show in which the movie was being shown. A journalist, who was watching the film at that screening, later called me and asked, 'Do you know about this sequence in the film because we are very surprised that how did you allow this?' Everyone knew that it was a body double in that scene."

"I was shocked and upset. I called Prakash Mehra ji (the producer) and he told me that there's no such scene in the film. I believed him then because the trial that I had seen had no such scene. The same journalist called me again after a couple of days and asked me if I had talked to the makers. I told him about the conversation I had with Mehra ji. He told me that there's another trial planned for the press after two days and asked me to come and see it. So, I went to that trial show uninvited and saw that scene myself. I was very angry and felt cheated. The next day itself, I filed a case in the IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association)", Ayesha further added.

After this controversy, Ayesha was mostly offered B-grade films and she was mostly reduced to playing supporting roles in mainstream movies. She stepped away from acting in the early 2000s after stating that she wasn't getting the roles that she wanted to do. Ayesha did very few films in the last 20 years and her last theatrical release was the 2018 film Genius. Jhulka made her streaming debut in the 2022 web series Hush Hush on Prime Video and did another show Happy Family: Conditions Apply in 2023 on the same OTT platform. She was most recently seen in the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef this year, where she ended up at the 10th place.

