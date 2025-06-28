Barkha Singh, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, has now opened up about her shocking casting couch experience. Barkha Singh recalled receiving an e-mail from the South industry demanding 'compromise.'

Barkha Singh, an Indian actress who mainly works in Hindi films and web shows, made her debut as a child artist in Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji's film Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Barkha Singh played the role of a younger Kareena Kapoor in the Yash Raj film. For the past 23 years, Barkha Singh has been an active part of the film industry, having worked in web shows and films like Netflix's Masaba Masaba, Please Find Attached, and Silence... Can You Hear It? starring Manoj Bajpayee, 36 Farmhouse, and Maja Maa, respectively.

Barkha Singh, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, has now opened up about her shocking casting couch experience. Barkha Singh recalled receiving an e-mail from the South industry demanding 'compromise.' While Barkha Singh clarified she never experienced the casting couch directly on her face, but has proof that it happened via e-mail.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Barkha Singh, recalling details about her casting couch experience, said, "Someone put it on my e-mail. I think it was something for the South, and I have proof where this person was like, ‘These many shoot days required, and the vitals should be at least 36; compromise is required’. You are giving it in writing means you are so okay with it."

She further added, "No one has said it in the face. But I think I also — because I know this exists — and I’m very wary of it. So, like, I try very hard to not get only in those situations."

On the work front, Barkha Singh was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi's Disney+ Hotstar series, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter.