Meet actress who was to be next superstar, competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, then quit acting to become monk because..

Barkha Madan, a former beauty queen, made her debut with the 1996 film 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' with Akshay Kumar and Rekha. Before entering Bollywood, Barkha Madan, in 1994, competed in the Femina Miss India pageant.

Actors and actresses go on to have successful careers in Bollywood but then they quit acting to follow and fulfill a greater purpose in life. There have been many actresses in recent times like Zaira Wasim, and Sana Khan, among others, who have quit the glamorous world of films to follow spirituality. One such actress is Barkha Madan who made her debut opposite two superstars and worked in many hit films but soon, she decided to quit the film world and become a Buddhist monk.

A turning point in Barkha Madan's career came in 2003 when she worked in the film 'Bhoot', directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Her performance is still appreciated by the audience. The actress also earned stardom via television, appearing in about 20 TV shows.

Despite all this success in both films and TV shows, in 2012, Barkha Madan decided to quit acting and become a Buddhist nun. Barkha Madan was fascinated with the ideologies of Buddhism and so she decided to pursue her life exploring it.

Barkha Madan had her ordination from Sera Je Monastery and changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten. She once called it one of the most important and right decisions she ever made. As of now, Barkha Madan lives in the monasteries in the mountains.

