From Zaira Wasim to Sana Khan, many celebrities, over the years, have quit the world of showbiz to follow the religious path. Many actors and actresses have earned immense fame in a short period of time only to quit their fulfilling careers to achieve a new purpose in their lives. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked with some of the biggest superstars, gave plenty of hit films, but then suddenly decided to quit it all and become a Buddhist monk.

Who is Barkha Madan?

The actress we are talking about is Barkha Mada, a former model, who made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi opposite Akshay Kumar and Rekha. Barkha Madan, in 1994 competed in the Femina Miss India pageant alongside winners Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, before turning her attention to acting.

Despite making a debut opposite Akshay Kumar, Barkha Madan's career really shone after she appeared in Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 horror film Bhoot. Barkha Madan also gained fame via TV shows, appearing in about 20 shows in her career.

Barkha Madan quit acting to become a monk

Despite all her success, Barkha Madan, in 2012, gave all of it up and decided to become a Buddhist nun. Barkha Madan left her successful career behind after being impressed by the ideologies of Buddhism. Barkha Madan had her ordination from Sera Je Monastery and changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten. Barkha Madan has often called this the most important and right decision of her life. Barkha Madan now lives in the monasteries in the mountains.

