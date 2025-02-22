Barbara Mori never worked in Bollywood after her first film Kites with Hrithik Roshan flopped at the box office.

The Uruguayan-born Mexican actress Barbara Mori made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2010 romantic action thriller Kites. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut, Kabir Bedi, Nicholas Brown, and Anand Tiwari in supporting roles.

Though Kites got a good opening at the box office with the opening weekend collections of Rs 30 crore, but the film crashed in its first week itself. Made in Rs 80 crore, the film ended up as a colossal commercial failure and ended up just earning Rs 45 crore net in India in its entire theatrical run. After Kites was a disaster, Barbara Mori never worked in Bollywood again.

The actress is now promoting her latest Spanish film Los Dos Hemisferios de Lucca aka Lucca's World, which premiered on Netflix on January 31. Barbara shot for the film in various locations across India, including Bhopal and Bangalore. In her interview with the entertainment journalist Puja Talwar, she said that she would like to return to Bollywood after 15 years.

When asked if she would like to work in an Indian film again, Barbara replied, "If you invite me, I will be more than happy because we were in India last year with this film and it was going back to India, shooting there and filming there with a crew with all of you guys there. So I was like, very happy to be back. I would love to, just call me, please call me."

She further added, "Everything has changed, me as a woman, I am so different from when I was in India with Kites. Today, I can enjoy my life as an actress than I did before. Because I really suffered when I was acting in a set when I was younger. I enjoy myself more in the set and in life now."