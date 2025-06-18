Banita Sandhu has revealed that she was body shamed for being too skinny and was called "ugly" in her first South Indian film Adithya Varma. The Sardar Udham actress never worked in South again.

Body shaming and remarks on a person's physical appearance have been no new feat. Women are expected to have a perfectly toned body, and especially in the entertainment industry, actresses are constantly under scrutiny for their looks and are often subjected to severe criticism and brutal trolling. Banita Sandhu, who is known for her roles in October and Sardar Udham, opened up about body shaming and revealed how she was once criticised for being too skinny when she did her first South Indian film Adithya Varma in 2019. She was paired opposite Dhruv Vikram, son of superstar Chiyaan Vikram, in his first film, which was the Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy was also remade in Bollywood in 2019 as the blockbuster Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Banita Sandhu was called "ugly" in Adithya Varma

In a conversation with ANI, she recalled the incident of being body-shamed and how it affected her, "I remember getting body shamed when I did a South Indian movie. I remember people calling me ugly because I looked like a twig. And how could the co-star be attracted to me in the movie because I was so skinny. That was the first time I think I experienced body shaming. But at the same time, it was this weird, it almost felt like a simulation because it was happening online. I don't know how to explain it. And it was from a culture that was something I hadn't grown up in."

The actress continued, "So I didn't feel as closely offended or criticised by it. I was like, oh, okay, the beauty standard in this region is different to what I look like. And that's just how I took it. I didn't take it to heart. Like, oh, my God, I need to gain so much weight now. And I'm because I'm naturally very skinny, you can literally ask any producer I've worked with, like I eat the most on set." However, she suggested facing such criticisms without getting affected by them, "So it wasn't something like it was the first time I experienced something like that. But also, I think with anything online, you just can't take it seriously...you really can't."

Banita Sandhu's other projects

Banita Sandhu, who has also starred in American series Pandora and Bridgerton, never worked in any South Indian film after Adithya Varma. She will next be seen in Detective Sherdil, the mystery comedy headlined by Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role and set to premiere on Z5 on June 20.

