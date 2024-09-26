Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who was accused of breaking relationship by top heroine, debuted with Salman, became national crush after..

Ayesha Jhulka was accused by Manisha Koirala of breaking her relationship with Nana Patekar. She became national crush after the romantic song Pehla Nasha with Aamir Khan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 09:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress who was accused of breaking relationship by top heroine, debuted with Salman, became national crush after..
Actress became national crush in 1990s
Ayesha Jhulka is one of the most famous actresses who worked in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1991 film Kurbaan. She went on to star in multiple hits including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Waqt Hamara Hai, Chachi 420, Dalaal, Rang, and Masoom in the same decade.

When Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala were involved in a relationship after starring together in films Agni Sakshi and Khamoshi, there was a buzz that Nana was seeing Ayesha as well. It was reported that Manisha caught Nana with Ayesha in a closed room and shouted at her, "Get off my man, you b**ch." However, in an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Ayesha denied having a fallout with Manisha and said, "No, I haven’t heard of any such report. In fact, we have done a lot of shows together. See I will tell you something, the reports of women being pitted against each other, maligning, backbiting, and catfights, it was portrayed more by the others than we ourselves."

Ayesha became national crush after her and Aamir Khan's romantic song Pehla Nasha from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar became a romantic anthem. The beautiful track, immensely popular today as well, is composed by Jatin-Lalit, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, and sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam.

In an interview with DNA in 2023, when Ayesha was asked to pick one of her favourite co-stars between Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan; she answered, "I don't think I can pick one favourite because I have enjoyed my entire filmography. There are so many actors with whom I share a special bond. I have enjoyed working with Salman in my first film and whenever I have connected with him, we just take it from there as if there's no gap. Likewise, I have loved working with Govinda, Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Mithun Da (Chakraborty), and Jackie (Shroff). There's a huge list and whenever I bump into any of them, there's no disconnect. I would say all of them have been my favourites."

Ayesha Jhulka made her OTT debut in the suspense drama series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. In 2023, she starred in a family comedy series Happy Family: Conditions Apply for the same OTT platform. Ayesha's last theatrical release was the 2018 romantic action thriller Genius six years ago.

