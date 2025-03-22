Apart from this Avneet Kaur shared that she also became thick-skinned at a young age, learning to deal with harsh criticism and feedback. She recalled an incident when she was berated by a director when she was still a kid.

Avneet Kaur, a popular TV and social media influencer, may only be 23 years old but has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 10 years. Avneet Kaur started her career as a child artist and just recently made her debut as a lead actor in films, but her incredible journey came with its own set of challenges. In a recent interview, Avneet Kaur made a candid and heartbreaking confession, sharing that, many times, she was made to feel uncomfortable in her skin as a child star.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avneet Kaur recalled the time when someone touched her inappropriately at a dance rehearsal when she was only 8 years old. It was this incident that prompted her mother to have a conversation with her about good touch and bad touch. "Once, during dance rehearsals, there was a spot or someone who touched here and there… at the time, I told my mother about this… then my mom told me that beta, this is bad touch, this is good touch and whatever. You have to understand that this happens. I am telling you this from back when I was eight years old. And since then, I was well prepared for such things," Avneet Kaur revealed.

Apart from this Avneet Kaur shared that she also became thick-skinned at a young age, learning to deal with harsh criticism and feedback. She recalled an incident when she was berated by a director when she was still a kid.

"There was this one incident from the time when I was struggling, and it really scared me. I was just starting out, and this director gave me a very heavy monologue with heavy words, which I had to say. Now, I was very scared, because I was 11 or 12, and I fumbled 2-3 times, which is when he switched on his mic and started speaking harshly. He said that I wasn’t capable of doing anything and that I would never succeed in this industry. He even abused me verbally. I was very confused because my parents were not allowed on set. I went to my parents and told them everything and my self-confidence broke as an actor," Avneet Kaur recalled.

Despite the challenges, Avneet Kaur persevered and is now one of the popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress has a following of more than 31 million on Instagram. Avneet Kaur's estimated net worth is said to be Rs 17 crore, as per multiple media reports.

For the unversed, Avneet Kaur started her career at the age of 8 with the reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She made her TV debut in 2012 with Meri Maa and her film debut in 2014 with Mardaani. Avneet Kaur made her debut as a lead actor in the 2023 film Tiku Weds Sheru.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan was eager to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his pictures: 'I come from family with film lineage and he...'