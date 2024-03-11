Twitter
Meet actress, who came to Mumbai for graduation, then auditioned for six years before debut with superstar, is now...

Geetanshi Lamba came to Mumbai in 2017 at 18 and auditioned for six years before making her debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj in 2023.

Aman Wadhwa

Mar 11, 2024

Geetanshi Lamba/Instagram
Thousands of actors go to Mumbai from different corners of the country each year to become an actor, but only a handful of them get lucky and are able to complete their dreams. One name amongst those lucky few is of Geetanshi Lamba, who came to Mumbai from Jodhpur in 2017 and made her debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj in 2023.

The actress played Rekha, whose father gets stuck inside a mine one night before her wedding. Mission Raniganj was based on the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal, which left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine. Akshay portrayed mining engineer and trained rescue official Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescused those 65 miners 35 years ago.

Sharing her struggle story, Geetanshi told Times of India, "In 2017, I came to Mumbai at the age of 18 for my graduation but soon acting became my obsession. The main struggle for me was to figure out how to start with acting because I had no clue about this industry. I remember that somehow I landed in a workshop for actors and met a lot of young actors, which broadened my spectrum. I got to learn a lot of things from them about the industry and started giving auditions."

Talking about how she bagged her debut movie, Geetanshi told Hindustan Times, "I was shooting for a commercial when Tinu (Suresh Desai, director) sir’s wife Bhavnaji, who was working on the project, spotted me and inquired whether I was from theatre or not. And I was like ‘yes’, so it all started from there. Then, I went for the audition and got selected for Rekha’s role. Working with the husband-wife duo has been magical for me. I learned so much while working on the film. Also, when you share a screen with a star like Akshay (Kumar, actor) sir, you know you are in the right place. I had a good number of scenes with him. He is such a perfectionist and a very disciplined actor."

Geetanshi is now performing in the play The Chattaans, in which she plays a superhero who has no idea what her superpower is. The actress is back to giving auditions for her next film and is open to work across mediums including films, shows, and plays.

READ | Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

 

