Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

Asin made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in the 2008 film 'Ghajini'. This was the Hindi remake of her Tamil film 'Ghajini'. This film created a stir at the box office even in Tamil language.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..
The direction of actresses' career in films is decided by their hit and flop films. If the films are hit, then the actresses become superstars. One has to struggle a lot to remain on top in the industry. But, there are many actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who got married at the peak of their careers and took a long break from the industry. At the same time, many actresses got married as soon as their careers started faltering and said goodbye to the industry forever.

After establishing her stardom in South cinema, Asin Thottumkal entered Bollywood and gave blockbuster hits with superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Asin created history at the box office with her first film as soon as she entered Bollywood.

When Asin stepped into Hindi films after giving one superhit film after another in the South, Bollywood welcomed her with open arms. Her very first film was with Aamir Khan. Asin made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in the 2008 film 'Ghajini'. This was the Hindi remake of her Tamil film 'Ghajini'. This film created a stir at the box office even in Tamil language.

'Ghajini' was the first Bollywood film that created history by crossing the magical figure of Rs 100 crores at the box office. After that, Asin worked in many films with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Asin started her career with modeling during her college days. She first appeared in a Colgate ad which gave her recognition and then she started getting offers from the South film industry.

Asin's last film was released in 2015 with Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor titled 'All is Well' which flopped badly at the box office. After this film, Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and quit acting for good.

Asin has been away from the film world since her marriage. She is enjoying her family life with her daughter and husband. Even though it has been 9 years since the actress left the industry, she is still worth crores, thanks to her fruitful career and her husband's immense wealth.

