Meet actress who worked in over 400 films, never did lead roles, got married in secret, career got ruined due to..

Aruna Irani made her acting debut in 1958 with the film 'Shikwa'. She also appeared in many hits of the golden era. As for her personal life, Aruna Irani has been married to director Kuku Kohli since 1990. They have no children.

Many actresses in Bollywood have been part of the industry for many years but sometimes their choices have led to a decline in their career, whether the choices were made in their professional or personal life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who played significant roles in superhit Bollywood films in the 70s and 80s. She was appreciated for her acting skills and her beauty but this actress soon saw a decline in her film career due to a rumour. The actress stopped getting any lead roles and as her career changed, she settled into her personal life and married a film director.

When this actress was at the peak of her career, there were rumors of her affair with a married star. This rumour not only spoiled her relationship with the actor but also led to a decline in her career. Years later, the actress denied these rumors in an interview and called the actor her mentor, and said that they were just 'good friends'.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Aruna Irani. The veteran actress is quite popular for playing significant roles in films till the 90s. However, one rumour about her managed to change the course of her successful career. Aruna Irani, who has appeared in over 500 films, was rumoured to be married to the legendary comedian Mehmood.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Aruna Irani refuted the rumours and said, "We did a lot of films together. We were very good friends, hum bahut acche dost the [We were very good friends]. At that time Mumtaz became a heroine and Shubha Khote got married. The makers called girls to work opposite him and they selected me. Usually, it takes time to get tuning right in comedy. Comedy is difficult but I learnt a lot from him. He was my guru, he taught me timing."

Aruna Irani also spoke about how she stopped getting films due to the rumours of her marrying Mehmood. "Two of my films Caravan and Bombay To Goa - both were running in theatres and both were jubilee and I got a lot of praise for them... But I didn't get work (afterward). And this was because there were rumours that I had married Mehmood. But there was nothing like that. We also were fools not to clear it out. We should have called the media and cleared it. We were friends but nothing else and because of that rumour my track got changed in the Hindi film industry."

Thanks to this rumour, Mehmood's wife also once asked him to stop working with Aruna Irani. Recalling what Mehmood told her, Aruna Irani said, "Bahut jhagde ho rahe hai, isliye hum kaam nahi kar skte [Too many fights are happening. That's why we can not work together]."

Aruna Irani made her acting debut in 1958 with the film 'Shikwa'. She also appeared in many hits of the golden era.

As for her personal life, Aruna Irani has been married to director Kuku Kohli since 1990. They have no children and marriage to Aruna Irani was Kuku Kohli's second.

Speaking about keeping her marriage a secret and deciding not to have kids, Aruna Irani said, "I didn't tell anyone about our marriage because he was a married man. I don't know where this stupid news came from that I was not aware of his first marriage. His wife would come on the sets along with the kids. I knew about it. It was a tough decision to make. Somehow we got married. It was not a right decision for us to not have kids. But he fought the world to marry me."

READ | Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, became superstar with over Rs 289 crore net worth, her husband is..