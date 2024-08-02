Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Both 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' proved to be mega hits, earning over Rs 2500 crore (reportedly) worldwide, making Anushka Shetty one of the first actresses to achieve this feat.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Everything is available on social media now. Fans can now get even those pictures of the stars of the entertainment world, which they have rarely seen or shared. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Amitabh Bachchan, unseen pictures of every superstar are now available on social media platforms. These days, the childhood photo of one such actress is going viral. On the silver screen, you must have seen her doing tremendous sword fighting as a fierce warrior. She is one superstar who has worked only in South films but is famous all over India.

We are talking about none other than Anushka Shetty who brought a storm to the box office by starring in two of the highest-grossing Indian films 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'. Anushka Shetty made her debut in the film industry in the Telugu film 'Super' in 2005, opposite Nagarjuna. She then entered the Tamil film industry in 2006 with the movie 'Rendu', where she starred alongside R Madhavan.

However, Anushka Shetty got worldwide recognition after starring in SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' which was released in 2015, and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' which was released in 2017. Anushka Shetty played the role of Yuvarani Devasena in both these films. Both 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' proved to be mega hits, earning over Rs 2500 crore (reportedly) worldwide, making Anushka Shetty one of the first actresses to achieve this feat.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' in which she shared the screen with Naveen Polishetty. This romantic comedy was appreciated by the fans for its light scenes and humour. 

Anushka Shetty is now filming for her two upcoming films. One is a Telugu film titled 'Ghaati' and the other is a Malayalam film titled 'Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer'. 

Anushka Shetty is widely successful now and she does it all while suffering from a rare laughing condition called “laughing disease". It's medically termed as pseudobulbar affect (PBA) which is characterised by sudden and uncontrollable episodes of laughter or crying.

Anushka Shetty, in a recent interview with Indiaglitz, revealed how she lives with this rare laughing condition. "I have a laughing disease. You might wonder, ‘Is laughing a problem?’ For me, it is. If I start laughing, I can’t stop for 15 to 20 minutes. While watching or shooting comedy scenes, I literally roll on the floor laughing, and the shoot has been halted many times." 

As per reports, Anushka Shetty's estimated net worth is Rs 133 crore.

READ | 'Whenever he sees...': Jaya Bachchan reveals why Amitabh Bachchan could not accept Aishwarya Rai as bahu

READ | 'Whenever he sees...': Jaya Bachchan reveals why Amitabh Bachchan could not accept Aishwarya Rai as bahu
