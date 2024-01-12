Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, became superstar, one accident ended her career, now works in slums

Anu Aggarwal started acting in her school days. She was a gold medalist in sociology at Delhi University. After a brief stint in modelling, and VJing, and an appearance in the Doordarshan serial 'Isi Bahane' (1988), she made her Bollywood debut with 'Aashiqui'.

In the world of acting, no one can tell when someone's luck will shine and when their luck will sink. An actress who entered Hindi cinema in the year 1988 became an overnight star with a single film. But, an accident ruined the career of this actress. Today, the actress earns a living by teaching yoga in the slums.

This actress became a sensation with a single film in the 90s. After one hit, there was a flurry of film offers. But due to one accident, her career went down the drain. That talented actress is none other than Anu Aggarwal, who gained immense popularity from the 90s superhit film 'Aashiqui'. After the stardom of 'Aashiqui', she started ruling the industry but a terrible accident changed her entire life.

Anu Aggarwal started acting in her school days. She was a gold medalist in sociology at Delhi University. After a brief stint in modeling, and VJing, and an appearance in the Doordarshan serial 'Isi Bahane' (1988), she made her Bollywood debut with the superhit film 'Aashiqui', following which she was much in demand.

The chemistry between her and Rahul Roy was very much liked in this film. Anu had become a superstar overnight. The songs of the film also became a big hit. After this film, Anu started getting offers for many films. Makers started coming with bags full of cash for her to sign a film.

In 1997, Anu Aggarwal joined Yoga in Bihar School of Yoga and stayed there as a Karmayogi. After this, in 1999, Anu decided to leave Mumbai and take 'Sanyas' to serve people. This was when a serious car accident happened and Anu Aggarwal was in a coma for 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life.

After this incident, Anu lost her career and all memory of her previous life. In 2001, she became a monk. As of now, Anu Aggarwal lives in Mumbai, is single, and practices yoga.

In one of her interviews, she said, "To feel strong, to walk amongst humans with a tremendous feeling of confidence and superiority is not at all wrong. The sense of superiority in bodily strength is borne out by the long history of mankind paying homage in folklore, song, and poetry to strong women."

Let us tell you that after years, Anu Aggarwal is again making her mark among the people through social media. Now, she works to teach yoga even in the slums of Mumbai. In 2014, Anu Aggarwal had said during a conference that she has now joined an NGO and teaches yoga to the children living in the slums of Mumbai.