Many actors and actresses enter the film industry to achieve fame, success, and stardom. While some struggle for years to gain it, others are lucky enough to witness it ever since their debut film. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who entered the film industry in 1988 and became an overnight star with a single film. However, her luck turned in such a way that it just took one accident to ruin her career. Today, the actress earns a living by teaching yoga in the slums.

We are talking about none other than Anu Aggarwal, who shot to fame after starring in the 1990 superhit film, Aashiqui. Anu Aggarwal became a cultural sensation and an in-demand star in the industry, going on to work in several films such as King Uncle, Ghazab Tamasha, and Ram Shastra. But while Anu Aggarwal's professional life was flourishing, an upheaval in her personal life was on the verge of destroying it all.

In 1997, she joined the Yoga in Bihar School of Yoga and stayed there as a Karmayogi. Anu Aggarwal, in 1999, returned to Mumbai to pack her stuff up when a serious car accident happened, which changed the trajectory of her life. The actress, once considered to be the next big superstar, went into a coma for 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life. After her recovery, in 2001, Anu Aggarwal became a monk. As of now, Anu Aggarwal lives in Mumbai, is single, and practices yoga.

Anu Aggarwal now stays in touch with her fans through social media. She is a motivational speaker and also the founder of the Anu Aggarwal Foundation for Mental Health. Now, she works to teach yoga even in the slums of Mumbai. In 2014, Anu Aggarwal said during a conference that she had now joined an NGO and teaches yoga to the children living in the slums of Mumbai.

