Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, arrogance ruined career, now works in slums, went into coma due to..

Both Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became superstars overnight after the release of 'Aashiqui'. Anu Aggarwal started getting offers for many films with filmmakers arriving at her doorstep with bags full of cash to get her to sign their film.

The film industry is an unpredictable place to be a part of. No one can really tell when someone's luck will shine. In 1988, an actress entered Bollywood and became an overnight star with one film. However, this actress's career was ruined after one accident. Today, this actress works in the slums and earns a living by teaching yoga.

The actress we are talking about today became a superstar after the release of just one film and received a barrage of film offers in the 90s. But, one accident ruined her career so much that she could never recover it again. We are talking about none other than Anu Aggarwal, who became an overnight star after starring in the 90s superhit film 'Aashiqui'. She became a superstar after the film was released but soon, an accident ruined her life.

Anu Aggarwal was a gold medalist in sociology at Delhi University but was always interested in entering the film industry. After working briefly as a model, a VJ, and an appearance in the Doordarshan serial 'Isi Bahane' (1988), Anu Aggarwal fulfilled her dream and made her Bollywood debut with 'Aashiqui'.

Both Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became superstars overnight after the release of 'Aashiqui'. Anu Aggarwal started getting offers for many films with filmmakers arriving at her doorstep with bags full of cash to get her to sign their film.

Recently, in an interview given to Bollywood Bubble, Anu Aggarwal revealed that she had developed a lot of attitude. "As a girl, I stood my ground among the boys. If you want to talk to me, show respect. If you didn’t show respect, I was out. I had a lot of attitude, I didn’t act coy like other girls. I would look straight into your eyes and talk. If I wanted to smoke a cigarette, I would do it openly. Other girls would smoke and drink whiskey behind closed doors, but I didn’t do that. I didn’t drink whiskey, but I did smoke, and I would carry my cigarette packet everywhere, even on sets. I used to smoke openly among the boys and I didn’t hide anything. In this industry, even today, there is a lot of pretense and hypocrisy."

After tasting success for a while, in 1997, Anu Aggarwal joined Yoga at Bihar School of Yoga and lived there as Karmayogi. In 1999, Anu Aggarwal then decided to leave Mumbai forever and become a sanyasi. However, a serious car accident derailed Anu Aggarwal's life forever. The actress was in a coma for 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life.

In 2001, Anu Aggarwal, after recovering, became a monk. The actress now lives in Mumbai, is single, and practices yoga.

Anu Aggarwal now teaches yoga even in the slums of Mumbai. In 2014, Anu Aggarwal revealed that she is also part of an NGO and teaches yoga to the children living in the slums of Mumbai.

READ | Meet billionaire's daughter who fell in love with a common man, rejected property worth Rs 2500 crores, she is..