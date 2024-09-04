Twitter
Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

SEBI officials complain to Finance Ministry of 'toxic' work culture: Report

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

Anu Aggarwal revealed that while she was against slapping the veteran actor who was the same age as her grandfather, the scene required it, and that led her to him harder than she meant to.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Anu Aggarwal entered the world of Hindi cinema in the year 1988 and became an overnight star with a single film. But, an accident ruined her career, and now she earns a living by teaching yoga in the slums. Anu Aggarwal, who gained immense popularity from the 90s superhit film 'Aashiqui', became a superstar after the film was released but a terrible accident changed her life. 

Anu Aggarwal was in a coma for 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life. However, now the actress is slowly reclaiming her life and the memories of the time that has passed by. Recently, in an interview with Lehren Retro, Anu Aggarwal shared an incident from the sets of her film 'Khal-Naaikaa'. The actress recounted an incident where she made veteran superstar Mehmood cry after slapping him in a scene. 

Anu Aggarwal revealed that while she was against slapping the veteran actor who was the same age as her grandfather, the scene required it, and that led her to him harder than she meant to. 

"Shooting with Mehmood was a great experience. There was a scene in the film where I had to slap him. My character was a psycho in the film. It was so difficult for me to slap him. I had to prepare myself mentally for it because Mehmood was my grandfather’s age. I had to mentally totally remove myself from my personality. I slapped him so hard that he actually started crying. I felt so bad. I said cut and I hugged him, saying ‘I am so sorry.’ He said to me while crying, ‘Theek hai, theek hai'," Anu Aggarwal was quoted as saying. 

Anu Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut with the superhit film 'Aashiqui', following which she was much in demand. However, despite working in films like ‘Ghazab Tamasha’, ‘King Uncle’, and ‘Janam Kundli’, her rising career came to an abrupt end when, in 1999, she was involved in a severe accident. 

In a previous interview with Indianexpress.com, Anu Aggarwal opened up about the disconnection she felt with her past and said, "I watched the film when I had my memory loss after the accident. My mother played it for me, but I couldn’t relate with it at all. I couldn’t relate with the girl on screen! My mother kept saying, ‘That’s you!’ I just like a child kept looking at it, but I couldn’t connect. At that time ‘Aashiqui 2’ was out, so she then played that for me. But nothing still made sense to me." 

Anu Aggarwal currently teaches yoga in the slums of Mumbai. In 2014, Anu Aggarwal revealed that she has joined an NGO and teaches yoga to the children living in the Mumbai slums. 

However, Anu Aggarwal has not completely given up on her acting career. In her most recent interview, she expressed a strong wish to return to the industry and said that she is looking for the right script to make her comeback.

READ | 'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
