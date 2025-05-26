Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy became superstars after Aashiqui. Anu's career ended after a shocking accident that put her in coma for 29 days and wiped her memory clean. Read on to know why did Amitabh Bachchan once apologised to her.

From Sangeeta Bijlani and Sonam Khan to Somy Ali and Mandakini, numerous Bollywood actresses who rose to fame in the 1990s eventually stepped away from Bollywood for personal reasons. One more name to join this list is Anu Aggarwal, who made a lasting impression with her debut in the 1990 film Aashiqui, only to later disappear from the industry for a shocking reason. The musical romantic drama Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, marked the debut of its lead actors, Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The film's music became best selling album of the decade, making the film a blockbuster, and catapulting Rahul and Anu to stardom. Sadly, the Mahesh Bhatt direrctorial turned out to be the only successful film in their career.

While Rahul parted ways from Bollywood after multiple flops, Anu left the industry after a shocking accident that put her into coma for 29 days and wiped away her memory in 1999. The actress has shared multiple times that she had no memories about Aashiqui when she watched the film after her memory loss. In 2001, the former actress left for the mountains to live as a monk. Anu returned to Mumbai a few years earlier, and practices yoga.

Anu is now looking to make her acting comeback and for the same, she has been giving several interviews. In a recent conversation, she revealed that Amitabh Bachchan once apologised to her for arriving late on sets due to her Aashiqui poster. The film's first poster didn't reveal Rahul and Anu's faces, and had both of them standing under a coat. Along with that first poster that grabbed many eyeballs, a close-up of the actress's face was also put up in the hoardings in the lanes of Mumbai.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Anu said, "I remember shooting for a magazine’s cover shoot with Amitabh Bachchan. I was on time but he was 20 minutes late. First thing he did was apologize to me. He said, 'I am so sorry, mein kya karta your face was there throughout on the road which led to traffic jams.' So the big poster of just my face was put up everywhere and the tag line on it was, ‘This face can stop a crowd.'"

Apart from Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal was also seen in a few other films including Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff-starrer King Uncle, Mani Ratnam-directed Thiruda Thiruda, and Khal-Naaikaa starring Jaya Prada and Jeetendra. The 1996 multi-starrer Return of Jewel Thief, featuring Ashok Kumar, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Madhoo, is Anu Aggarwal's last on-screen appearance till date.

