Anjana Sukhani revealed how the film's director Nikkhil Advani was "mean and harsh" to her and how she was ambushed to perform a kissing scene with Anil Kapoor without warning or preparation. Anjana Sukhani shared how she was not given time to process the scene.

Anjana Sukhani, who played the role of Akshay Kumar's sister in Good Newwz, recently made some shocking revelations from when she shot for Nikkhil Advani's multi-starrer film Salaam-E-Ishq, also starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Anjana Sukhani revealed how the film's director Nikkhil Advani was "mean and harsh" to her and how she was ambushed to perform a kissing scene with Anil Kapoor without warning or preparation. Anjana Sukhani shared how she was not given time to process the scene as everyone around her assumed that as a newcomer, she would not say no.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anjana Sukhani was speaking about being a newcomer in the film industry, and that is when she narrated her personal experience from the set of Salaam-E-Ishq. "I was not told about the kiss, right till the end, until we were walking on the set to do the scene, I was not told. This wouldn’t happen with a star kid, right?"

When asked why didn't she protest the kissing scene’s absence in the script, Anjana Sukhani said, "I don’t think I was in a position to. I was nervous and overwhelmed, I didn’t even have anybody around me to even have a chat about it with anyone. I was just told that this is what you have to do." Anjana Sukhani shared how she wanted to cry at the time. "Even if I knew half an hour, one hour before that ‘this is what we are setting up to do, so just be prepared’. If you don’t know and it comes as a shock to you, then you are like… okay. ‘I don’t know how to handle this. I don’t have any friends on set," she said.

Anjana Sukhani revealed that though she never confronted Nikkhil Advani about the incident, she still carries some 'bitterness' about it. When she was asked what would have happened if she would have said no, Anjana Sukhani said that she would very well might have been thrown out of the film. "What if I was asked to leave the film? I am just assuming. What if he would have told me, this scene is important and if you don’t do it then leave? Then what do I do?"

Anjana Sukhani ended her interview by stating that people should not assume that just because someone is new, they would be down for anything.

READ | Meet actress who was first choice for role that made Madhuri Dixit superstar, film earned more than Rs 100 crore at box office, was rejected due to..