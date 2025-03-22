Anjali Anand has worked in famous shows and films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dabba Cartel, Raat Jawaan Hai, and others.

Directed by Karan Johar, the 2023 romantic comedy family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featured a strong ensemble of actors including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. However, among this huge star cast, another actress made her presence felt - Anjai Anand, who played Ranveer's sister in the blockbuster film.

Anjali Anand made her acting debut in the 2017 TV series Dhhai Kilo Prem and followed it up with Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which ran from 2018 to 2020. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 thriller Bell Bottom and her next film after the Karan Johar directorial is Bun Tikki, in which she will be seen along with Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol.

It is a strange coincidence for Anjali as her mother Purnima Anand had worked as a body double for Zeenat Aman in Raj Kapoor's classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Talking about the same, Anjali told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, "When they told me that I am getting to work with Zeenat ji, I was on cloud nine. My mom was her body double many years ago. It was amazing to get to be in the same project with her. We spoke a lot and she knew my parents. She just couldn’t believe that the little girl is now so big. She was all praises about mom and dad. I didn’t have any memory of meeting her as a child. But, I knew that she was a part of our life and mom-dad knew her."

"I didn’t even have to tell her (Zeenat), I just took their name and she recalled everything. She remembered every single thing and knew so much about my family, I had no idea. She knew where I stayed because she has been home so much. I actually don’t ask too many questions from my mom, because I wanted to have new experiences of my own", she further added.

Anjali Anand made her streaming debut in the critically acclaimed drama series Raat Jawaan Hai on SonyLIV in 2024. She impressed the audiences and critics in the recent Netflix web series Dabba Cartel, which also starred Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Gajraj Rao, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Sai Tamahankar among others.