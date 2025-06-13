Amrita Singh's mother wanted a suitable Muslim boy to marry her daughter, and so the two eventually parted ways. Amrita Singh then went on to tie the knot with Saif Ali Khan in January 1991 and converted to Islam.

Bollywood in the 1970s was all about two actors, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna. Among them, there was an uprising of another star who started his career as a villain but gained such popularity that he gave tough competition to many superstars. The actor we are talking about is Vinod Khanna, who debuted in the film Man Ka Meet. Today, we will tell you not about Vinod Khanna's professional journey but about his lesser-known love story with Amrita Singh. Not many people know that Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna were reportedly in love and were about to get married, but fate had other plans.

Amrita Singh, who was a popular leading lady in the 80s, has also reportedly dated former head coach of the India national cricket team Ravi Shastri and actor Sunny Deol, but it was her relationship with Vinod Khanna that grabbed the most eyeballs. The two first met on the sets of Batwara. Amrita Singh fell in love with Vinod Khanna at first sight, despite reportedly being engaged to Ravi Shastri.

Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna were so infatuated with each other that only a few months after they met, Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh parted ways and broke off their engagement.

Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna had 12 years of age gap between them, but it didn't matter. Soon, media reports were rife with rumours about their wedding, but they never tied the knot.

Amrita Singh's mother, Rukhsana Sultana, was the main reason why she could not marry Vinod Khanna. Amrita Singh's mother was wary of the 12-year age gap between the two. She also had a problem with Vinod Khanna being a divorcee.

Amrita Singh's mother wanted a suitable Muslim boy to marry her daughter, and so the two eventually parted ways. Amrita Singh then went on to tie the knot with Saif Ali Khan in January 1991 and converted to Islam. The marriage did not last for long, as in 2004, the couple got divorced. They have two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.



Vinod Khanna, on the other hand, found love in Kavita Daftary.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's most popular song for which lead singer stayed hungry for 17 hours, drank 25 cups of tea, suffered ill health, its name is... , film was..