Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..



Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 02:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who became superstars right after their first film was released. However, despite tasting success, some of them quit the film industry at the peak of their career. Today, we will talk about one such actress who has worked with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, and Shahid Kapoor. But, she quit the film industry at a young age to get married and concentrate on her family and personal life. The actress we are talking about today is none other than Amrita Rao. 

In 2002, Amrita Rao was seen in a leading role as Anjali Thapar in Raj Kanwar's film 'Ab Ke Baras' along with debutante Aarya Babbar. While Amrita Rao worked in 'Ab Ke Baras' and Ajay Devgn's 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', her breakthrough role was when she starred in 'Ishq Vishk' opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film was a success at the box office and gave a new direction to Amrita Rao's career. 

Amrita Rao, after working in 'Ishq Vishk', also appeared in several films alongside superstars including 'Main Hoon Na' with Shah Rukh Khan, and 'Singh Saheb The Great' with Sunny Deol, among others. 

One of Amrita Rao's most memorable films is Sooraj Barjatya's 'Vivah' (2006). Shahid Kapoor worked opposite Amrita Rao in the film. Vivah became one of the highest-grossing films the year it was released and remains Amrita Rao's biggest commercial success to date.

Amrita Rao's last film appearance was in 'Thackeray', based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray. The film was released in 2019 and saw Amrita Rao playing a significant role after an absence of 5 years. 

Amrita Rao quit acting after marriage and is now enjoying her family life.

After dating for 7 years, Amrita Rao, in 2016, married her then-boyfriend, Anmol Sood, a Radio Jockey. She gave birth to a baby boy named Veer in November 2020. In February 2023, Amrita Rao and her husband launched their book "Couple of Things". They also run a YouTube channel by the same name.

