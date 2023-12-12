Meet actress who had affair with Pakistani cricketer, later fell in love with her friend's husband, got married, now...

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

The desire to make a career in Bollywood is a dream that many people dream of achieving. In Bollywood, the dreams of some actors are fulfilled while some get lost in the depths of darkness. It happens very often that an actor comes into the limelight not through their films but through their personal life. Today, we will tell you about an actress who had an affair with a Pakistani cricketer but their relationship did not turn towards marriage. Later, the actress had an affair with her friend's husband, got pregnant, and eventually married him. 

Who is that actress, who married her friend's husband? If media reports are to be believed, this actress married after she was pregnant. Today, this actress is away from films but remains in the headlines. 

Every Bollywood fan knows Malaika Arora, who is known as a fashion icon. She married Arbaaz Khan and after many years of marriage, they also got divorced. But, the actress we are talking about today is Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora. Amrita has worked in many films, but she was not successful in achieving stardom throughout her career.

Amrita Arora, born in 1981, started her career as a video jockey (VJ) just like her sister Malaika. Amrita made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas' released in 2002, but her film was not successful at the box office. After this, Amrita remained in the news continuously for her personal life.

In the year 2004, news of Amrita Arora's affair with England cricketer Usman Afzaal, living in Pakistan, started to circulate. Media reports say that Usman had come to India to play a cricket match and it was here that he met Amrita, after which both of them fell in love. 

In an interview given to a news publication, Amrita admitted that she loved Usman. She further said that it was because of Usman that cricket became her second love. Usman used to attend very high-profile parties in India. Amrita also used to go there. Along with this, Usman's brother was trying to make a career in Bollywood and Amrita used to help him with that too.

Now let us tell you about Amrita Arora's marriage. The actress married businessman Shakeel Ladak in the year 2009. Shakeel was Amrita's friend from college days but later both of them got separated and Shakeel got married. 

However, in the year 2005, Amrita's friendship with Shakeel was reignited. After this, problems started arising in Shakeel's first marriage. In 2008, Shakeel divorced his wife Nisha and married Amrita the next year.

After the divorce, Nisha had made many allegations against Amrita. She said that because of Amrita, there were problems in his and Shakeel's relationship, however, moving ahead of all this, Shakeel and Amrita organised a grand wedding which remained in the news for a long time. 

Amrita and Shakeel got married as per the customs of the three religions. Amrita first got married in a church according to Christian religion, where Kareena Kapoor and Arpita Khan became her bridesmaids and elder sister Malaika was the maid of honor. After this, they got married according to Muslim tradition and then also got married according to Punjabi tradition.

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak have two sons named Azaan born in 2010 and Rayaan born in 2012. 

