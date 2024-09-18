Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

This actress has been part of several successful films and web series, but she's been out of work for three years, and now started her own production house.

It's said that good actors never go out of work. Or artistes do get their worth. However, today we will talk about an actress who has proved her acting chops at various instances. Even while sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, she made sure to grab attention with her act. Be it TV or web series, she has made sure to make her space. Sadly, she has been jobless for 3 years, and is done being labelled as 'good actor'.

The actress who's jobless for 3 years is...

Aahana Kumra, the actress who was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown, has revealed in an interview that she has not been offered roles for 3 years, and has shifted her focus from acting to production to keep the house running.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aahana shared, “I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. I used to do so much work on OTT but haven’t done any for so many years, and I am completely fine with it.”

Aahana Kumra also shared her frustration over the lack of opportunities for actors like her, as most filmmakers prefer casting only A-listers. She said, “They (makers) want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life.”

Ahana further added that the tag of 'good actor' has caused more damage to her career, "Honestly, I have carried the very ‘good actor’ ka tag for long now, I am done now. If you are a good actor, nobody offers you work, and yeh good actor ka tag leke mujhe kuch karna nahi hai agar kaam hi nahi milraha (What will I do with the tag if I don’t get any work). I have to pay my bills!”

Aahana was seen in TV series Yudh, movies Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khuda Haafiz, and web series Rangbaaz, Betaal

