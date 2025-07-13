Meet actress who made her debut with blockbuster, then gave 20 flops, sued her father; her name is...

Apart from acting, this actress is also known for her luxurious lifestyle. According to reports, her net worth is around $32 million (over Rs 265 crore).

Ameesha Patel, one of Bollywood's most talked-about actresses, has been a part of the film industry for over two decades. Known not just for her acting but also for her timeless beauty, she has had her share of ups and downs both professionally and personally.

Over the years, her fans believed she was single and never married. But in a surprising twist, Ameesha recently opened up in an interview, saying that even though she hasn’t married officially, her heart already belongs to someone.

The actress revealed that she is deeply fond of Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, calling him her dream man. She even said that in her heart and mind, she considers him her husband. While it was a light-hearted confession, it left fans amused and delighted.

Her Journey From Superstardom to Struggles

Ameesha made a blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The film was a mega hit and made her an overnight star. She followed it up with Badri in Telugu and the historic hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, which made her a household name.

However, after a strong start, her career hit a rough patch. Many of her films between 2002 and 2010 failed at the box office. She shifted to smaller roles in big films like Race 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, but none could match the success of her early work. In total, she has appeared in over 20 box-office flops.

Ameesha’s Fallout With Her Father

Back in 2004, Ameesha Patel publicly accused her father of mishandling her finances. She filed a legal case against him, claiming he misused Rs 12 crore. Ameesha later said, “Why should I feel ashamed? That money was mine. Even parents have no right to take what belongs to their children.”

She also disclosed that her parents had deceived her grandmother, who then supported Ameesha during the legal dispute.

Her Comeback With Gadar 2

In 2023, Ameesha bounced back with Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. The film was a massive success and marked a powerful comeback for her, becoming the biggest hit of her career.

Ameesha’s Current Status

Apart from acting, she is also known for her luxurious lifestyle. According to reports, her net worth is around $32 million (over Rs 265 crore). She was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, which hit theatres in January this year.